SPECTACLE DE FEU « ETINCELLE » ET CONCERT PAR LES TONTONS PÉPÈRES 6 rue du Temple Asnières-sur-Vègre
SPECTACLE DE FEU « ETINCELLE » ET CONCERT PAR LES TONTONS PÉPÈRES 6 rue du Temple Asnières-sur-Vègre, 22 juillet 2023, Asnières-sur-Vègre.
Sarthe
Flammes, braises, pyrotechnie, incandescence, lumière ! Par la Cie SuperCho..
2023-07-22 fin : 2023-07-22 23:30:00. EUR.
6 rue du Temple
Asnières-sur-Vègre 72430 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Flames, embers, pyrotechnics, incandescence, light! By Cie SuperCho.
Llamas, brasas, pirotecnia, incandescencia, ¡luz! Por Cie SuperCho.
Flammen, Glut, Pyrotechnik, Glühen, Licht! Von der Cie SuperCho.
