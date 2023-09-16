Circus Tattoo show #2 6, rue du Port Giffaumont-Champaubert
Giffaumont-Champaubert,Marne
20 artistes tatoueurs dans un chapiteau de cirque et 25 exposants artisans. Présence de Freaky Hoody, l’UNIX, Betty Burger bbz et la tiktokeuse 869.Concert de BennyB & SoTease onspring..
2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17
6, rue du Port Casino JOA
Giffaumont-Champaubert 51290 Marne Grand Est
20 tattoo artists in a circus tent and 25 artisan exhibitors. Freaky Hoody, UNIX, Betty Burger bbz and tiktokeuse 869 will be on hand, along with BennyB & SoTease onspring.
20 artistas del tatuaje en una carpa de circo y 25 expositores de artesanía. Actuarán Freaky Hoody, l’UNIX, Betty Burger bbz y tiktokeuse 869, además de BennyB & SoTease onspring.
20 Tätowierkünstler in einem Zirkuszelt und 25 Kunsthandwerksaussteller. Freaky Hoody, UNIX, Betty Burger bbz und die Tiktokerin 869 treten auf, BennyB & SoTease onspring treten auf.
