CINÉMA : WISH : ASHA ET LA BONNE ETOILE 6 Rue du palais de justice Saint-Mihiel, 29 décembre 2023 16:30, Saint-Mihiel.

Saint-Mihiel,Meuse

1h 42min / Animation, Aventure, Famille

De Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn

Par Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore

Avec Océane Demontis, Ariana DeBose, Lambert Wilson

SYNOPSIS: Jeune fille de 17 ans à l’esprit vif, Asha vit à Rosas, un royaume fantastique où tous les souhaits peuvent littéralement s’exaucer. Dans un moment de désespoir, elle adresse un vœu sincère et puissant aux étoiles auquel va répondre une force cosmique : une petite boule d’énergie infinie prénommée Star. Ensemble, Star et Asha vont affronter le plus redoutable des ennemis, le Roi Magnifico et prouver que le souhait d’une personne déterminée, allié à la magie des étoiles, peut réellement produire des miracles…. Enfants

Vendredi 2023-12-29 16:30:00 fin : 2023-12-29 . .

6 Rue du palais de justice Salle Mangeot

Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est



1h 42min / Animation, Adventure, Family

By Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn

By Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore

With Océane Demontis, Ariana DeBose, Lambert Wilson

SYNOPSIS: A quick-witted 17-year-old girl, Asha lives in Rosas, a fantastic kingdom where literally every wish can be granted. In a moment of despair, she makes a heartfelt and powerful wish to the stars, which is answered by a cosmic force: a small ball of infinite energy named Star. Together, Star and Asha will face their most formidable enemy, King Magnifico, and prove that the wish of a determined person, combined with the magic of the stars, can truly produce miracles…

1h 42min / Animación, Aventura, Familia

Por Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn

Por Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore

Con Océane Demontis, Ariana DeBose, Lambert Wilson

SINOPSIS: Asha, una ingeniosa chica de 17 años, vive en Rosas, un reino de fantasía donde literalmente todos los deseos pueden ser concedidos. En un momento de desesperación, pide un deseo sincero y poderoso a las estrellas, que es respondido por una fuerza cósmica: una pequeña bola de energía infinita llamada Estrella. Juntas, Estrella y Asha se enfrentan a su enemigo más formidable, el Rey Magnífico, y demuestran que el deseo de una persona decidida, combinado con la magia de las estrellas, puede realmente producir milagros…

1h 42min / Animation, Abenteuer, Familie

Von Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn

Von Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore

Mit Océane Demontis, Ariana DeBose, Lambert Wilson

SYNOPSIS: Asha ist ein 17-jähriges Mädchen mit einem scharfen Verstand und lebt in Rosas, einem fantastischen Königreich, in dem buchstäblich jeder Wunsch in Erfüllung gehen kann. In einem Moment der Verzweiflung richtet sie einen aufrichtigen und mächtigen Wunsch an die Sterne, der von einer kosmischen Kraft beantwortet wird: einem kleinen Ball aus unendlicher Energie namens Star. Gemeinsam stellen sich Star und Asha dem größten aller Feinde, König Magnifico, und beweisen, dass der Wunsch eines entschlossenen Menschen in Verbindung mit der Magie der Sterne tatsächlich Wunder bewirken kann…

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE