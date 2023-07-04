Exposition d’aquarelles chez Librarou 6 Rue du Haut Bourg Moutiers-au-Perche, 4 juillet 2023, Moutiers-au-Perche.

Moutiers-au-Perche,Orne

Aquarelles de Bée Aime chez Librarou à deux pas de l’église certains week-ends de 15h à 18h (consulter le site https://librarou.weebly.com/informations.html)..

Vendredi 2023-07-04 15:00:00 fin : 2023-08-31 18:00:00. .

6 Rue du Haut Bourg LIBRAROU

Moutiers-au-Perche 61110 Orne Normandie



Aquarelles de Bée Aime at Librarou, a stone’s throw from the church, on weekends from 3pm to 6pm (see https://librarou.weebly.com/informations.html).

Aquarelles de Bée Aime en Librarou, a dos pasos de la iglesia, algunos fines de semana de 15:00 a 18:00 (consulte https://librarou.weebly.com/informations.html).

Aquarelles de Bée Aime bei Librarou in unmittelbarer Nähe der Kirche an bestimmten Wochenenden von 15 bis 18 Uhr (siehe https://librarou.weebly.com/informations.html).

