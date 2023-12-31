CINÉMA LE RIO – SOIRÉE-ÉVÉNEMENT AUTOUR DE MOULIN ROUGE 6 rue du Commandant Taillant Phalsbourg, 31 décembre 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

Soirée-événement autour du film Moulin Rouge. En partenariat avec l’artiste burlesque Luna Moka, qui viendra reproduire des scènes du film avec une de ses élèves pendant la projection. Repas et soirée DJ avec l’artiste strasbourgeois Holocène. Plus d’infos à venir.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-31 fin : 2023-12-31 . .

6 rue du Commandant Taillant

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Evening event around the film Moulin Rouge. In partnership with burlesque artist Luna Moka, who will re-enact scenes from the film with one of her students during the screening. Dinner and DJ evening with Strasbourg artist Holocène. More info to come.

Una velada en torno a la película Moulin Rouge. En colaboración con la artista de burlesque Luna Moka, que representará escenas de la película con una de sus alumnas durante la proyección. Cena y noche de DJ con el artista de Estrasburgo Holocène. Más información próximamente.

Abendveranstaltung rund um den Film Moulin Rouge. In Partnerschaft mit der Burlesque-Künstlerin Luna Moka, die während der Vorführung mit einer ihrer Schülerinnen Szenen aus dem Film nachspielen wird. Essen und DJ-Abend mit dem Straßburger Künstler Holocène. Weitere Informationen folgen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-21 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG