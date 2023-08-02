Visite artistique : Dessine-moi…une maison troglo ! (8-12 ans) 6 Rue des Remparts Châteauneuf-sur-Isère, 2 août 2023, Châteauneuf-sur-Isère.

Châteauneuf-sur-Isère,Drôme

Mercredi 2 août à 10h

NOUVEAU VISITE ARTISTIQUE : DESSINE-MOI… UNE MAISON TROGLO !



RDV : Devant la mairie

CHÂTEAUNEUF-SUR-ISÈRE



Crayons et papier en main, c’est toi l’artiste !

Viens t’essayer à la technique du dessin d’observation !.

6 Rue des Remparts Devant la Mairie

Châteauneuf-sur-Isère 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m

NEW ARTISTIC VISIT : DRAW ME? A TROGLO HOUSE!



RDV : In front of the town hall

CHÂTEAUNEUF-SUR-ISÈRE



Pencils and paper in hand, you are the artist!

Come and try your hand at observational drawing!

Miércoles 2 de agosto a las 10 h

NUEVO RECORRIDO ARTÍSTICO: ¿DIBÚJAME? ¡UNA CASA TROGLO!



RDV: Delante del ayuntamiento

CHÂTEAUNEUF-SUR-ISÈRE



Lápiz y papel en mano, ¡tú eres el artista!

Ven a probar el dibujo de observación

Mittwoch, 2. August um 10 Uhr

NEUE KUNSTTOUR: ZEICHNE MICH? EIN TROGLOHAUS!



RDV: Vor dem Rathaus

CHÂTEAUNEUF-SUR-ISÈRE



Mit Bleistift und Papier in der Hand bist du der Künstler!

Versuche dich an der Technik der Beobachtungszeichnung!

Mise à jour le 2023-05-24 par Valence Romans Tourisme