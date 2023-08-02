Visite artistique : Dessine-moi…une maison troglo ! (8-12 ans) 6 Rue des Remparts Châteauneuf-sur-Isère Châteauneuf-sur-Isère
Visite artistique : Dessine-moi…une maison troglo ! (8-12 ans) 6 Rue des Remparts Châteauneuf-sur-Isère, 2 août 2023, Châteauneuf-sur-Isère.
Châteauneuf-sur-Isère,Drôme
Mercredi 2 août à 10h
NOUVEAU VISITE ARTISTIQUE : DESSINE-MOI… UNE MAISON TROGLO !
RDV : Devant la mairie
CHÂTEAUNEUF-SUR-ISÈRE
Crayons et papier en main, c’est toi l’artiste !
Viens t’essayer à la technique du dessin d’observation !.
2023-08-02 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-02 . .
6 Rue des Remparts Devant la Mairie
Châteauneuf-sur-Isère 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m
NEW ARTISTIC VISIT : DRAW ME? A TROGLO HOUSE!
RDV : In front of the town hall
CHÂTEAUNEUF-SUR-ISÈRE
Pencils and paper in hand, you are the artist!
Come and try your hand at observational drawing!
Miércoles 2 de agosto a las 10 h
NUEVO RECORRIDO ARTÍSTICO: ¿DIBÚJAME? ¡UNA CASA TROGLO!
RDV: Delante del ayuntamiento
CHÂTEAUNEUF-SUR-ISÈRE
Lápiz y papel en mano, ¡tú eres el artista!
Ven a probar el dibujo de observación
Mittwoch, 2. August um 10 Uhr
NEUE KUNSTTOUR: ZEICHNE MICH? EIN TROGLOHAUS!
RDV: Vor dem Rathaus
CHÂTEAUNEUF-SUR-ISÈRE
Mit Bleistift und Papier in der Hand bist du der Künstler!
Versuche dich an der Technik der Beobachtungszeichnung!
Mise à jour le 2023-05-24 par Valence Romans Tourisme