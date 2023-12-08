CONCERT DE DJEKO 6 Rue de l’église Gourdan-Polignan, 8 décembre 2023, Gourdan-Polignan.

Gourdan-Polignan,Haute-Garonne

Un groupe mixte de chanteurs, trois femmes, trois hommes qui offrent un panel polyphonique de chants d’ici et d’ailleurs..

2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 22:30:00. .

6 Rue de l’église EGLISE

Gourdan-Polignan 31210 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



A mixed group of singers, three women, three men, offering a polyphonic panel of songs from here and elsewhere.

Un grupo mixto de cantantes, tres mujeres, tres hombres, que ofrecen un panel polifónico de canciones de aquí y de otros lugares.

Eine gemischte Gruppe von Sängern, drei Frauen, drei Männer, die ein polyphones Panel von Liedern von hier und anderswo anbieten.

