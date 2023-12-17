SPECTACLE – COMPAGNIE DU GRAND MÛ 6 rue de la Poste Meisenthal, 17 décembre 2023, Meisenthal.

Meisenthal,Moselle

Une journée dans une maison, des personnages masqués, une matière musicale pour une forme théâtrale inspirée de Thomas Mann, voici le nouveau spectacle du Grand Mû.

Des personnages qui partagent des moments de vie qui remontent parfois à leur enfance, à leurs fantasmes ou à leurs peurs et nous livrent des enjeux personnels profonds, moteurs qui les ont amenés au centre, leur désir d’y rester ou d’en sortir.

Un univers au sein duquel l’onirisme et la réalité du centre se côtoient.

Avec Matthieu Singuerlet, Zoé Bouchicot, Martin Fitte, Johann Edelmann, Pierre Marlin, Stéphanie Félix, Vincent Stutz.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-17 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 16:50:00. 8 EUR.

6 rue de la Poste Artopie

Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est



A day in a house, masked characters, musical material for a theatrical form inspired by Thomas Mann: this is the new show by Le Grand Mû.

Characters share moments in their lives that sometimes go back to their childhood, their fantasies or their fears, and reveal the deep personal issues and driving forces that brought them to the center, and their desire to stay there or get out.

A universe in which the dreamlike and the reality of the center coexist.

With Matthieu Singuerlet, Zoé Bouchicot, Martin Fitte, Johann Edelmann, Pierre Marlin, Stéphanie Félix, Vincent Stutz.

Un día en una casa, personajes enmascarados, material musical para una forma teatral inspirada en Thomas Mann, así es el nuevo espectáculo de Le Grand Mû.

Personajes que comparten momentos de su vida que a veces se remontan a su infancia, sus fantasías o sus miedos, y revelan las profundas cuestiones personales que les llevaron al centro, su deseo de permanecer allí o de salir.

Un mundo en el que confluyen lo onírico y la realidad del centro.

Con Matthieu Singuerlet, Zoé Bouchicot, Martin Fitte, Johann Edelmann, Pierre Marlin, Stéphanie Félix, Vincent Stutz.

Ein Tag in einem Haus, maskierte Figuren, ein musikalisches Material für eine von Thomas Mann inspirierte Theaterform – das ist die neue Aufführung von Le Grand Mû.

Die Figuren teilen Momente ihres Lebens, die manchmal bis in ihre Kindheit, ihre Fantasien oder ihre Ängste zurückreichen, und erzählen uns von den tiefen persönlichen Herausforderungen, den Triebkräften, die sie ins Zentrum gebracht haben, ihrem Wunsch, dort zu bleiben oder es zu verlassen.

Ein Universum, in dem die Traumwelt und die Realität des Zentrums nebeneinander stehen.

Mit Matthieu Singuerlet, Zoé Bouchicot, Martin Fitte, Johann Edelmann, Pierre Marlin, Stéphanie Félix, Vincent Stutz.

