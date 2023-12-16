VEILLÉE DE L’AVENT 6 rue de la Poste Meisenthal, 1 décembre 2023, Meisenthal.

Meisenthal,Moselle

Dans nos contrées survit encore une féerie propre à la période de l’Avent. Pour vivre cette tradition orale riche et cultiver la joie de l’approche de Noël, Camille, Julie et Katia de la Cie Bibala’s kas chantent et racontent aussi des histoires d’hivers et de Noël d’ici et d’ailleurs. En patois local, en français, en yiddish, en anglais, en espagnol, en créole, chantons ! Rions et chantons ensemble à la lumière des bougies.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-16 20:15:00 fin : 2023-12-16 23:59:00. .

6 rue de la Poste Artopie

Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est



In our lands, the enchantment of Advent is still alive and well. Camille, Julie and Katia from Cie Bibala’s kas sing and tell winter and Christmas stories from here and abroad, to bring this rich oral tradition to life and cultivate the joy of the approaching Christmas. In local dialect, French, Yiddish, English, Spanish and Creole, let’s sing! Let’s laugh and sing together by candlelight.

En nuestras regiones, la magia del Adviento sigue viva. Camille, Julie y Katia, de la Cie Bibala’s kas, cantarán y contarán historias invernales y navideñas de aquí y del extranjero, para mantener viva esta rica tradición oral y cultivar la alegría de la Navidad que se acerca. En dialecto local, francés, yiddish, inglés, español y criollo, ¡cantemos! Riamos y cantemos juntos a la luz de las velas.

In unseren Breitengraden gibt es noch immer eine märchenhafte Adventszeit. Um diese reiche mündliche Tradition zu pflegen und die Vorfreude auf Weihnachten zu kultivieren, singen und erzählen Camille, Julie und Katia von der Cie Bibala’s kas auch Winter- und Weihnachtsgeschichten von hier und anderswo. In lokalem Dialekt, auf Französisch, Jiddisch, Englisch, Spanisch, Kreolisch – lasst uns singen! Lachen und singen Sie gemeinsam bei Kerzenschein.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE