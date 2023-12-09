CHANTS DE NOËL 6 rue de la Poste Meisenthal, 9 décembre 2023 20:15, Meisenthal.

Meisenthal,Moselle

The Houx, un ensemble destiné à Noël et aux premières neiges ! Il s’agit de chansons de Noël revisitées de diverses origines (Alsace, Irlande, Auvergne, Occitanie, Angleterre), dans différentes langues avec des instruments traditionnels : violoncelle, violons, bouzouki, mandoline et vielle à roue.

Vous pouvez écouter notre musique ici : https://codario.bandcamp.com/album/the-houx-pistes-d-mo. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 20:15:00 fin : 2023-12-09 21:15:00. .

6 rue de la Poste Artopie

Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est



The Houx, an ensemble for Christmas and the first snows! We play revisited Christmas songs from Alsace, Ireland, Auvergne, Occitanie and England, in a variety of languages, with traditional instruments: cello, violins, bouzouki, mandolin and hurdy-gurdy.

You can listen to our music here: https://codario.bandcamp.com/album/the-houx-pistes-d-mo

El Houx, ¡un conjunto para la Navidad y las primeras nieves! Tocamos canciones navideñas revisitadas de Alsacia, Irlanda, Auvernia, Occitania e Inglaterra, en varios idiomas y con instrumentos tradicionales: violonchelo, violines, bouzouki, mandolina y zanfona.

Puede escuchar nuestra música aquí: https://codario.bandcamp.com/album/the-houx-pistes-d-mo

The Houx, ein Ensemble, das für Weihnachten und den ersten Schnee bestimmt ist! Es handelt sich um neu interpretierte Weihnachtslieder verschiedener Herkunft (Elsass, Irland, Auvergne, Okzitanien, England), in verschiedenen Sprachen und mit traditionellen Instrumenten: Cello, Violinen, Bouzouki, Mandoline und Drehleier.

Hier können Sie sich unsere Musik anhören: https://codario.bandcamp.com/album/the-houx-pistes-d-mo

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE