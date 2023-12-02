BAZARTOPIE : LE MARCHÉ DE NOËL ARTISTIQUE ET ALTERNATIF 6 rue de la Poste Meisenthal, 2 décembre 2023, Meisenthal.

Meisenthal,Moselle

Venez vous amuser chez Artopie pour un moment de rencontre et d’échange pendant cette période de Noël!

Sur place vous aurez le marché de Noël ainsi qu’une petite restauration et une buvette.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-17 . 0 EUR.

6 rue de la Poste Artopie

Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est



Come and have fun at Artopie for a moment of meeting and exchange during the Christmas season!

You’ll find a Christmas market on site, as well as a snack bar and refreshment stall.

Venga a divertirse a Artopie para pasar un momento de encuentro y convivencia durante el periodo navideño

Habrá un mercado navideño in situ, así como un snack bar y un puesto de refrescos.

Artopie ist ein Ort der Begegnung und des Austauschs in der Vorweihnachtszeit!

Vor Ort gibt es einen Weihnachtsmarkt, kleine Snacks und Getränke.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE