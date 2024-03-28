THÉÂTRE JEAN ALARY : LORSQUE L’ENFANT PARAÎT 6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne, 28 mars 2024, Carcassonne.

Carcassonne,Aude

Après la seconde guerre mondiale, la vie rangée d’un sous-secrétaire d’État à la famille qui a obtenu la fermeture des maisons closes et l’augmentation des peines sur les délits d’avortement, bascule quand il apprend le même jour, que sa femme attend un enfant et que son fils a mis enceinte sa secrétaire ! Ce n’est que le début d’une succession d’évènements imprévus qui vont bousculer les repères de cette famille bourgeoise…

« Épatante et cinglante mise en scène et irrésistible interprétation » – TÉLÉRAMA

« Un spectacle vif et piquant » – LE PARISIEN

« C’est délicieux, finement joué » – FRANCE INTER

« Une prestation d’anthologie » – LES ÉCHOS

Durée : 1h30

Auteur : André ROUSSIN

Mise en scène : Michel FAU

Avec : Catherine FROT, Michel FAU, Agathe BONITZER, en alternance avec Laure-Lucile SIMON, Quentin DOLMAIRE en alternance avec Baptiste GONTHIER, Hélène BABU en alternance avec Anne-Guersande LEDOUX, Sanda CODREANU, Maxime LOMBARD

Assistant mise en scène : Quentin AMIOT

Décors : Citronelle DUFAY

Costumes : David BELUGOU

Lumières : Antoine LE COINTE.

2024-03-28 20:30:00

6 Rue Courtejaire

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie



After the Second World War, the ordered life of an under-secretary of state for the family, who has succeeded in closing down brothels and increasing penalties for abortion offenses, is turned upside down when he learns, on the same day, that his wife is expecting a child and that his son has impregnated his secretary! This is just the beginning of a succession of unforeseen events that will shake up this bourgeois family?s bearings…

« Amazing, scathing direction and irresistible acting » – TÉLÉRAMA

« A lively, piquant show » – LE PARISIEN

« Delicious, finely acted » – FRANCE INTER

« An anthology performance » – LES ÉCHOS

Running time: 1h30

Author: André ROUSSIN

Directed by Michel FAU

With : Catherine FROT, Michel FAU, Agathe BONITZER, alternating with Laure-Lucile SIMON, Quentin DOLMAIRE alternating with Baptiste GONTHIER, Hélène BABU alternating with Anne-Guersande LEDOUX, Sanda CODREANU, Maxime LOMBARD

Assistant director: Quentin AMIOT

Sets: Citronelle DUFAY

Costumes: David BELUGOU

Lighting: Antoine LE COINTE

Tras la Segunda Guerra Mundial, la ordenada vida de un subsecretario de Estado para la Familia, que ha conseguido cerrar burdeles y endurecer las penas por delitos de aborto, da un vuelco cuando el mismo día se entera de que su mujer espera un hijo y de que su hijo ha dejado embarazada a su secretaria Este es sólo el comienzo de una serie de acontecimientos inesperados que sacudirán los valores burgueses de la familia…

« Una dirección sorprendente y mordaz y una interpretación irresistible » – TÉLÉRAMA

« Un espectáculo vivo y picante » – LE PARISIEN

« Delicioso, finamente interpretado » – FRANCE INTER

« Un espectáculo de antología » – LES ÉCHOS

Duración: 1h30

Autor: André ROUSSIN

Dirección : Michel FAU

Con : Catherine FROT, Michel FAU, Agathe BONITZER, alternando con Laure-Lucile SIMON, Quentin DOLMAIRE alternando con Baptiste GONTHIER, Hélène BABU alternando con Anne-Guersande LEDOUX, Sanda CODREANU, Maxime LOMBARD

Ayudante de dirección: Quentin AMIOT

Decorados: Citronelle DUFAY

Vestuario: David BELUGOU

Iluminación: Antoine LE COINTE

Nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gerät das geordnete Leben eines Unterstaatssekretärs für Familienfragen, der die Schließung von Bordellen und die Erhöhung der Strafen für Abtreibungsdelikte durchgesetzt hat, aus den Fugen, als er am selben Tag erfährt, dass seine Frau ein Kind erwartet und dass sein Sohn seine Sekretärin geschwängert hat Dies ist nur der Anfang einer Reihe von unvorhergesehenen Ereignissen, die den Bezugspunkt dieser bürgerlichen Familie erschüttern…

« Die Geschichte ist eine der besten, die ich je gesehen habe » – TÉLÉRAMA

« Un spectacle vif et piquant » – LE PARISIEN

« C?est délicieux, finement joué » – FRANCE INTER

« Eine Anthologie-Darbietung » – LES ÉCHOS

Dauer: 1h30

Autor: André ROUSSIN

Inszenierung: Michel FAU

Mit: Catherine FROT, Michel FAU, Agathe BONITZER, abwechselnd mit Laure-Lucile SIMON, Quentin DOLMAIRE abwechselnd mit Baptiste GONTHIER, Hélène BABU abwechselnd mit Anne-Guersande LEDOUX, Sanda CODREANU, Maxime LOMBARD

Regieassistent: Quentin AMIOT

Bühnenbild: Citronelle DUFAY

Kostüme: David BELUGOU

Licht: Antoine LE COINTE

