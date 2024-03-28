THÉÂTRE JEAN ALARY : LORSQUE L’ENFANT PARAÎT 6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne
Après la seconde guerre mondiale, la vie rangée d’un sous-secrétaire d’État à la famille qui a obtenu la fermeture des maisons closes et l’augmentation des peines sur les délits d’avortement, bascule quand il apprend le même jour, que sa femme attend un enfant et que son fils a mis enceinte sa secrétaire ! Ce n’est que le début d’une succession d’évènements imprévus qui vont bousculer les repères de cette famille bourgeoise…
« Épatante et cinglante mise en scène et irrésistible interprétation » – TÉLÉRAMA
« Un spectacle vif et piquant » – LE PARISIEN
« C’est délicieux, finement joué » – FRANCE INTER
« Une prestation d’anthologie » – LES ÉCHOS
Durée : 1h30
Auteur : André ROUSSIN
Mise en scène : Michel FAU
Avec : Catherine FROT, Michel FAU, Agathe BONITZER, en alternance avec Laure-Lucile SIMON, Quentin DOLMAIRE en alternance avec Baptiste GONTHIER, Hélène BABU en alternance avec Anne-Guersande LEDOUX, Sanda CODREANU, Maxime LOMBARD
Assistant mise en scène : Quentin AMIOT
Décors : Citronelle DUFAY
Costumes : David BELUGOU
Lumières : Antoine LE COINTE.
After the Second World War, the ordered life of an under-secretary of state for the family, who has succeeded in closing down brothels and increasing penalties for abortion offenses, is turned upside down when he learns, on the same day, that his wife is expecting a child and that his son has impregnated his secretary! This is just the beginning of a succession of unforeseen events that will shake up this bourgeois family?s bearings…
« Amazing, scathing direction and irresistible acting » – TÉLÉRAMA
« A lively, piquant show » – LE PARISIEN
« Delicious, finely acted » – FRANCE INTER
« An anthology performance » – LES ÉCHOS
Running time: 1h30
Author: André ROUSSIN
Directed by Michel FAU
With : Catherine FROT, Michel FAU, Agathe BONITZER, alternating with Laure-Lucile SIMON, Quentin DOLMAIRE alternating with Baptiste GONTHIER, Hélène BABU alternating with Anne-Guersande LEDOUX, Sanda CODREANU, Maxime LOMBARD
Assistant director: Quentin AMIOT
Sets: Citronelle DUFAY
Costumes: David BELUGOU
Lighting: Antoine LE COINTE
Tras la Segunda Guerra Mundial, la ordenada vida de un subsecretario de Estado para la Familia, que ha conseguido cerrar burdeles y endurecer las penas por delitos de aborto, da un vuelco cuando el mismo día se entera de que su mujer espera un hijo y de que su hijo ha dejado embarazada a su secretaria Este es sólo el comienzo de una serie de acontecimientos inesperados que sacudirán los valores burgueses de la familia…
« Una dirección sorprendente y mordaz y una interpretación irresistible » – TÉLÉRAMA
« Un espectáculo vivo y picante » – LE PARISIEN
« Delicioso, finamente interpretado » – FRANCE INTER
« Un espectáculo de antología » – LES ÉCHOS
Duración: 1h30
Autor: André ROUSSIN
Dirección : Michel FAU
Con : Catherine FROT, Michel FAU, Agathe BONITZER, alternando con Laure-Lucile SIMON, Quentin DOLMAIRE alternando con Baptiste GONTHIER, Hélène BABU alternando con Anne-Guersande LEDOUX, Sanda CODREANU, Maxime LOMBARD
Ayudante de dirección: Quentin AMIOT
Decorados: Citronelle DUFAY
Vestuario: David BELUGOU
Iluminación: Antoine LE COINTE
Nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gerät das geordnete Leben eines Unterstaatssekretärs für Familienfragen, der die Schließung von Bordellen und die Erhöhung der Strafen für Abtreibungsdelikte durchgesetzt hat, aus den Fugen, als er am selben Tag erfährt, dass seine Frau ein Kind erwartet und dass sein Sohn seine Sekretärin geschwängert hat Dies ist nur der Anfang einer Reihe von unvorhergesehenen Ereignissen, die den Bezugspunkt dieser bürgerlichen Familie erschüttern…
« Die Geschichte ist eine der besten, die ich je gesehen habe » – TÉLÉRAMA
« Un spectacle vif et piquant » – LE PARISIEN
« C?est délicieux, finement joué » – FRANCE INTER
« Eine Anthologie-Darbietung » – LES ÉCHOS
Dauer: 1h30
Autor: André ROUSSIN
Inszenierung: Michel FAU
Mit: Catherine FROT, Michel FAU, Agathe BONITZER, abwechselnd mit Laure-Lucile SIMON, Quentin DOLMAIRE abwechselnd mit Baptiste GONTHIER, Hélène BABU abwechselnd mit Anne-Guersande LEDOUX, Sanda CODREANU, Maxime LOMBARD
Regieassistent: Quentin AMIOT
Bühnenbild: Citronelle DUFAY
Kostüme: David BELUGOU
Licht: Antoine LE COINTE
