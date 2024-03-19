THÉÂTRE JEAN ALARY : LES PIGEONS 6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne
THÉÂTRE JEAN ALARY : LES PIGEONS 6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne, 19 mars 2024, Carcassonne.
Carcassonne,Aude
Serge et Bernard, acteurs de second plan, la soixantaine, habitués aux troisièmes rôles, sont amis depuis longtemps. Ils ont débuté ensemble il y a 40 ans, mais n’en restent pas moins rivaux. Convoqués en même temps pour le casting d’un film, ils sont à la fois surpris et contents. En attendant de passer l’audition, ils discutent, évoquent leurs souvenirs, se taquinent… Mais quand on leur apporte le texte de l’audition, tout bascule.
Une comédie entre rires et émotions.
« Dans des rôles de semi-ratés, le duo fait des étincelles. Une rencontre aussi joyeuse qu’inattendue » – PARIS MATCH
« Avec Les Pigeons, Michel Leeb signe sa toute première pièce de théâtre, qui nous transporte entre rire et mélancolie » – TÉLÉ 7 JOURS
Durée : 1h20
Une comédie de Michel LEEB
Mise en scène : Jean-Louis BENOIT
Avec : Michel LEEB, Francis HUSTER, Chloé LAMBERT, Philippe VIEUX
Assistant mise en scène : Éric SUPPLY
Décors : Jean HAAS
Lumières : Jean-Pascal PRACHT
Costumes : Charlotte TERRASSE
Musique : Fanny LEEB, Keni ARIFI.
2024-03-19 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-19 . EUR.
6 Rue Courtejaire
Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie
Serge and Bernard, second-rate actors in their sixties, used to playing third roles, have been friends for a long time. They started out together 40 years ago, but are still rivals. Summoned at the same time to cast a film, they are both surprised and pleased. While waiting to audition, they chat, reminisce and tease each other… But when the audition script is brought to them, everything changes.
A comedy of laughter and emotion.
« In their semi-rat roles, the duo create sparks. An encounter as joyful as it is unexpected » – PARIS MATCH
« With Les Pigeons, Michel Leeb signs his very first play, transporting us between laughter and melancholy » – TÉLÉ 7 JOURS
Running time: 1h20
A comedy by Michel LEEB
Directed by Jean-Louis BENOIT
With : Michel LEEB, Francis HUSTER, Chloé LAMBERT, Philippe VIEUX
Assistant director: Éric SUPPLY
Décors : Jean HAAS
Lighting: Jean-Pascal PRACHT
Costumes: Charlotte TERRASSE
Music: Fanny LEEB, Keni ARIFI
Serge y Bernard, actores de segunda fila de unos sesenta años, acostumbrados a interpretar terceros papeles, son amigos desde hace mucho tiempo. Empezaron juntos hace 40 años, pero siguen siendo rivales. Les invitan al mismo tiempo a una audición para una película, y ambos se sorprenden y se alegran. Mientras esperan, charlan, recuerdan y se toman el pelo… Pero cuando les traen el guión de la audición, todo cambia.
Una comedia de risa y emoción.
« En sus papeles de semiratas, el dúo crea chispas. Un encuentro tan alegre como inesperado » – PARIS MATCH
« Les Pigeons es la primera obra de Michel Leeb, que nos lleva de la risa a la melancolía » – TÉLÉ 7 JOURS
Duración: 1 hora 20 minutos
Una comedia de Michel LEEB
Dirigida por Jean-Louis BENOIT
Protagonistas : Michel LEEB, Francis HUSTER, Chloé LAMBERT, Philippe VIEUX
Ayudante de dirección : Éric SUPPLY
Escenografía : Jean HAAS
Iluminación: Jean-Pascal PRACHT
Vestuario: Charlotte TERRASSE
Música: Fanny LEEB, Keni ARIFI
Serge und Bernard, Schauspieler in der zweiten Reihe, beide um die 60 und an dritte Rollen gewöhnt, sind seit langem befreundet. Sie haben vor 40 Jahren zusammen angefangen, sind aber trotzdem Rivalen geblieben. Als sie zur gleichen Zeit zu einem Filmcasting eingeladen werden, sind sie überrascht und erfreut zugleich. Während sie auf das Vorsprechen warten, unterhalten sie sich, schwelgen in Erinnerungen und necken sich gegenseitig. Doch als ihnen der Text für das Vorsprechen gebracht wird, ändert sich alles.
Eine Komödie zwischen Lachen und Emotionen.
« In den Rollen der Halbstarken lässt das Duo die Funken sprühen. Eine ebenso fröhliche wie unerwartete Begegnung » – PARIS MATCH
« Mit Les Pigeons hat Michel Leeb sein allererstes Theaterstück geschrieben, das uns zwischen Lachen und Melancholie hin und her bewegt » – TÉLÉ 7 JOURS
Dauer: 1h20
Eine Komödie von Michel LEEB
Regie: Jean-Louis BENOIT
Mit: Michel LEEB, Francis HUSTER, Chloé LAMBERT, Philippe VIEUX
Regieassistent: Éric SUPPLY
Bühnenbild: Jean HAAS
Licht: Jean-Pascal PRACHT
Kostüme: Charlotte TERRASSE
Musik: Fanny LEEB, Keni ARIFI
Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Carcassonne