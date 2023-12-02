THÉÂTRE JEAN ALARY : LE PRINCIPE D’INCERTITUDE 6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne
THÉÂTRE JEAN ALARY : LE PRINCIPE D’INCERTITUDE 6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne, 2 décembre 2023, Carcassonne.
Carcassonne,Aude
Dans ce monde d’incertitudes, qui peut prédire ce qui rapprochera ou éloignera deux êtres ? Quand Georgie, américaine délurée de 40 ans et Alex, anglais discret de plus de 70 ans, se rencontrent par hasard sur le parvis d’une gare internationale, leur vie s’en trouve bouleversée à jamais. À travers leur rencontre fortuite (ou pas…), Simon Stephens explore la manière dont notre perception des gens et des relations change en fonction de ce que nous savons, de ce que nous voyons, et selon le point de vue duquel nous explorons les choses.
Le principe d’incertitude – référence à la théorie quantique d’Heisenberg – est une pièce qui relate la rencontre poignante et hautement improbable de deux êtres que rien ne devait rapprocher…
« Pièce pleine de charme, drôle et parfois grinçante » LE PARISIEN
« Une pièce de théâtre subtile, drôle, émouvante. Duo d’acteurs impeccables » – CHARLIE HEBDO
« Deux monstres de scène » – RTL
Durée : 1h30
Auteur : Simon STEPHENS
Traduction : Dominique HOLLIER
Mise en scène : Louis-Do de LENCQUESAING
Avec : Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN, Laura SMET
Décor : William MORDOS
Lumières : Joël HOURBEIGT
Costumes : Jürgen DOERING
Musique : Romain ALLENDER
Assistante mise en scène : Margaux VALLÉ
Coiffure et maquillage : Cécile KRETSCHMAR.
2023-12-02 20:30:00
6 Rue Courtejaire
Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie
In this world of uncertainty, who can predict what will bring two people together or drive them apart? When Georgie, a feisty 40-something American, and Alex, an unassuming 70-something Englishman, meet by chance on the forecourt of an international train station, their lives are changed forever. Through their chance meeting (or not…), Simon Stephens explores how our perception of people and relationships changes according to what we know, what we see, and from what point of view we explore things.
The Uncertainty Principle – a reference to Heisenberg?s quantum theory – is a play about the poignant and highly improbable meeting of two people who were never meant to come together…
« A charming, funny and sometimes grating play » LE PARISIEN
« A subtle, funny and moving play. Duo of impeccable actors » – CHARLIE HEBDO
« Two stage monsters » – RTL
Running time: 1h30
Author : Simon STEPHENS
Translation : Dominique HOLLIER
Director: Louis-Do de LENCQUESAING
With : Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN, Laura SMET
Set design: William MORDOS
Lighting: Joël HOURBEIGT
Costumes: Jürgen DOERING
Music: Romain ALLENDER
Assistant director: Margaux VALLÉ
Hair and make-up: Cécile KRETSCHMAR
En este mundo de incertidumbre, ¿quién puede predecir lo que unirá o separará a dos personas? Cuando Georgie, una aguerrida americana de 40 años, y Alex, un recatado inglés de 70, se conocen por casualidad en la explanada de una estación de tren internacional, sus vidas cambian para siempre. A través de su encuentro fortuito (o no…), Simon Stephens explora cómo cambia nuestra percepción de las personas y las relaciones según lo que sabemos, lo que vemos y desde qué punto de vista exploramos las cosas.
El Principio de Incertidumbre -en referencia a la teoría cuántica de Heisenberg- es una obra sobre el conmovedor e improbable encuentro de dos personas que nunca debieron estar juntas…
« Una obra encantadora, divertida y a veces chirriante » LE PARISIEN
« Una obra sutil, divertida y conmovedora. Un dúo de actores impecables » – CHARLIE HEBDO
« Dos monstruos escénicos » – RTL
Duración: 1h30
Autor : Simon STEPHENS
Traducción: Dominique HOLLIER
Dirección: Louis-Do de LENCQUESAING
Intérpretes : Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN, Laura SMET
Escenografía: William MORDOS
Iluminación: Joël HOURBEIGT
Vestuario: Jürgen DOERING
Música: Romain ALLENDER
Ayudante de dirección: Margaux VALLÉ
Peluquería y maquillaje: Cécile KRETSCHMAR
Wer kann in dieser Welt der Ungewissheit schon vorhersagen, was zwei Menschen zusammenbringt oder voneinander trennt? Als sich die 40-jährige Georgie und der über 70-jährige Alex auf dem Vorplatz eines internationalen Bahnhofs zufällig begegnen, verändert sich ihr Leben für immer. Anhand ihrer zufälligen Begegnung (oder auch nicht?) untersucht Simon Stephens, wie sich unsere Wahrnehmung von Menschen und Beziehungen verändert, je nachdem, was wir wissen, was wir sehen und von welchem Standpunkt aus wir die Dinge erkunden.
Das Unschärfeprinzip – eine Anspielung auf Heisenbergs Quantentheorie – ist ein Stück über die ergreifende und höchst unwahrscheinliche Begegnung zweier Menschen, die eigentlich nichts miteinander zu tun haben sollten…
lE PARISIEN: « Ein charmantes, witziges und manchmal knirschendes Stück »
« Ein subtiles, witziges und bewegendes Theaterstück. Duo d’acteurs impeccables » – CHARLIE HEBDO
« Zwei Bühnenmonster » – RTL
Dauer: 1h30
Verfasser: Simon STEPHENS
Übersetzung: Dominique HOLLIER
Regie: Louis-Do de LENCQUESAING
Mit: Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN, Laura SMET
Bühnenbild: William MORDOS
Licht: Joël HOURBEIGT
Kostüme: Jürgen DOERING
Musik: Romain ALLENDER
Regieassistentin: Margaux VALLÉ
Frisur und Make-up: Cécile KRETSCHMAR
