THÉÂTRE JEAN ALARY : LE PRINCIPE D’INCERTITUDE 6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne, 2 décembre 2023, Carcassonne.

Carcassonne,Aude

Dans ce monde d’incertitudes, qui peut prédire ce qui rapprochera ou éloignera deux êtres ? Quand Georgie, américaine délurée de 40 ans et Alex, anglais discret de plus de 70 ans, se rencontrent par hasard sur le parvis d’une gare internationale, leur vie s’en trouve bouleversée à jamais. À travers leur rencontre fortuite (ou pas…), Simon Stephens explore la manière dont notre perception des gens et des relations change en fonction de ce que nous savons, de ce que nous voyons, et selon le point de vue duquel nous explorons les choses.

Le principe d’incertitude – référence à la théorie quantique d’Heisenberg – est une pièce qui relate la rencontre poignante et hautement improbable de deux êtres que rien ne devait rapprocher…

« Pièce pleine de charme, drôle et parfois grinçante » LE PARISIEN

« Une pièce de théâtre subtile, drôle, émouvante. Duo d’acteurs impeccables » – CHARLIE HEBDO

« Deux monstres de scène » – RTL

Durée : 1h30

Auteur : Simon STEPHENS

Traduction : Dominique HOLLIER

Mise en scène : Louis-Do de LENCQUESAING

Avec : Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN, Laura SMET

Décor : William MORDOS

Lumières : Joël HOURBEIGT

Costumes : Jürgen DOERING

Musique : Romain ALLENDER

Assistante mise en scène : Margaux VALLÉ

Coiffure et maquillage : Cécile KRETSCHMAR.

2023-12-02 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-02 . EUR.

6 Rue Courtejaire

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie



In this world of uncertainty, who can predict what will bring two people together or drive them apart? When Georgie, a feisty 40-something American, and Alex, an unassuming 70-something Englishman, meet by chance on the forecourt of an international train station, their lives are changed forever. Through their chance meeting (or not…), Simon Stephens explores how our perception of people and relationships changes according to what we know, what we see, and from what point of view we explore things.

The Uncertainty Principle – a reference to Heisenberg?s quantum theory – is a play about the poignant and highly improbable meeting of two people who were never meant to come together…

« A charming, funny and sometimes grating play » LE PARISIEN

« A subtle, funny and moving play. Duo of impeccable actors » – CHARLIE HEBDO

« Two stage monsters » – RTL

Running time: 1h30

Author : Simon STEPHENS

Translation : Dominique HOLLIER

Director: Louis-Do de LENCQUESAING

With : Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN, Laura SMET

Set design: William MORDOS

Lighting: Joël HOURBEIGT

Costumes: Jürgen DOERING

Music: Romain ALLENDER

Assistant director: Margaux VALLÉ

Hair and make-up: Cécile KRETSCHMAR

En este mundo de incertidumbre, ¿quién puede predecir lo que unirá o separará a dos personas? Cuando Georgie, una aguerrida americana de 40 años, y Alex, un recatado inglés de 70, se conocen por casualidad en la explanada de una estación de tren internacional, sus vidas cambian para siempre. A través de su encuentro fortuito (o no…), Simon Stephens explora cómo cambia nuestra percepción de las personas y las relaciones según lo que sabemos, lo que vemos y desde qué punto de vista exploramos las cosas.

El Principio de Incertidumbre -en referencia a la teoría cuántica de Heisenberg- es una obra sobre el conmovedor e improbable encuentro de dos personas que nunca debieron estar juntas…

« Una obra encantadora, divertida y a veces chirriante » LE PARISIEN

« Una obra sutil, divertida y conmovedora. Un dúo de actores impecables » – CHARLIE HEBDO

« Dos monstruos escénicos » – RTL

Duración: 1h30

Autor : Simon STEPHENS

Traducción: Dominique HOLLIER

Dirección: Louis-Do de LENCQUESAING

Intérpretes : Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN, Laura SMET

Escenografía: William MORDOS

Iluminación: Joël HOURBEIGT

Vestuario: Jürgen DOERING

Música: Romain ALLENDER

Ayudante de dirección: Margaux VALLÉ

Peluquería y maquillaje: Cécile KRETSCHMAR

Wer kann in dieser Welt der Ungewissheit schon vorhersagen, was zwei Menschen zusammenbringt oder voneinander trennt? Als sich die 40-jährige Georgie und der über 70-jährige Alex auf dem Vorplatz eines internationalen Bahnhofs zufällig begegnen, verändert sich ihr Leben für immer. Anhand ihrer zufälligen Begegnung (oder auch nicht?) untersucht Simon Stephens, wie sich unsere Wahrnehmung von Menschen und Beziehungen verändert, je nachdem, was wir wissen, was wir sehen und von welchem Standpunkt aus wir die Dinge erkunden.

Das Unschärfeprinzip – eine Anspielung auf Heisenbergs Quantentheorie – ist ein Stück über die ergreifende und höchst unwahrscheinliche Begegnung zweier Menschen, die eigentlich nichts miteinander zu tun haben sollten…

lE PARISIEN: « Ein charmantes, witziges und manchmal knirschendes Stück »

« Ein subtiles, witziges und bewegendes Theaterstück. Duo d’acteurs impeccables » – CHARLIE HEBDO

« Zwei Bühnenmonster » – RTL

Dauer: 1h30

Verfasser: Simon STEPHENS

Übersetzung: Dominique HOLLIER

Regie: Louis-Do de LENCQUESAING

Mit: Jean-Pierre DARROUSSIN, Laura SMET

Bühnenbild: William MORDOS

Licht: Joël HOURBEIGT

Kostüme: Jürgen DOERING

Musik: Romain ALLENDER

Regieassistentin: Margaux VALLÉ

Frisur und Make-up: Cécile KRETSCHMAR

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Carcassonne