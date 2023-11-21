THÉÂTRE JEAN ALARY : DON GIOVANNI 6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne, 21 novembre 2023, Carcassonne.

Carcassonne,Aude

Don Giovanni s’ouvre sur le meurtre d’un père. L’histoire commence lorsque Donna Anna, la fille du Commandeur, est violentée par Don Giovanni. Le père de la jeune femme, réveillé par ses cris, sort et provoque en duel Don Giovanni, venu masqué. Mais le Commandeur meurt sous les coups de l’agresseur de sa fille. Don Giovanni fuit le fiancé de la jeune femme (Don Octtavio) épris de vengeance.

Durant sa fuite, il rencontre brièvement une ancienne relation (Donna Elvira), à laquelle il échappe, laissant à son serviteur le soin de s’expliquer. Alors qu’il continue de s’échapper, il apparaît au milieu d’un mariage de villageois où il séduit la jeune mariée (Zerlina) jusqu’à la tombe. Zerlina réussit à s’enfuir et Don Giovanni est acculé par ses ennemis, mais réussit à s’échapper de nouveau.

Don Giovanni échange ses vêtements avec Leporello pour fausser compagnie à Donna Elvira et organiser un rendez-vous avec sa servante. Elvira tombe dans le piège et renonce à sa vengeance, Don Giovanni sort gagnant.

Loin de se repentir de son crime, il invite le Commandeur à revenir d’entre les morts pour souper en sa compagnie. Soudainement, l’opéra bascule dans le tragique et le surnaturel. Celui qui était un père venu défendre sa fille, se transforme en un spectre terrifiant. Il entraîne Don Giovanni, hurlant de douleur, dans les flammes de l’Enfer.

Durée : 2h45

Solistes et Orchestre de la Compagnie Lyrique OPERA 2001 avec la participation du Coro Lirico Siciliano

Distribution en cours de sélection

Direction artistique : Luis Miguel LAINZ

Direction musicale : Martin MAZIK

Mise en scène : Matteo PEIRONE et Gualtiero RISTORI

Conception costumes et décors : Alfredo TROISI

Décorations : Escenografía BARBARO (Florencia – Italia)

Costumes : Sartoria ARRIGO (Milan – Italia)

Chaussures : Calzature DI EPOCA (Milan – Italia)

Perruques : Artimmagine

(Nápoles – Italia).

2023-11-21 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-21 . EUR.

6 Rue Courtejaire

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie



Don Giovanni opens with the murder of a father. The story begins when Donna Anna, the Commander?s daughter, is raped by Don Giovanni. The young woman’s father, awakened by her cries, goes outside and challenges Don Giovanni, who has come in a mask, to a duel. But the Commander dies at the hands of his daughter?s assailant. Don Giovanni flees the young woman’s fiancé (Don Octtavio), who is bent on revenge.

During his flight, he briefly encounters an old acquaintance (Donna Elvira), from whom he escapes, leaving his servant to explain. As he continues to escape, he appears in the middle of a village wedding, where he seduces the young bride (Zerlina) to the grave. Zerlina manages to escape, and Don Giovanni is cornered by his enemies, but manages to escape again.

Don Giovanni swaps clothes with Leporello to keep Donna Elvira company and arrange a rendezvous with her maid. Elvira falls into the trap and renounces her revenge, leaving Don Giovanni the winner.

Far from repenting his crime, he invites the Commander back from the dead to dine with him. Suddenly, the opera lurches into the tragic and supernatural. The father who has come to defend his daughter is transformed into a terrifying specter. He drags Don Giovanni, howling with pain, into the flames of Hell.

Running time: 2h45

Soloists and Orchestra of the Compagnie Lyrique OPERA 2001 with the participation of the Coro Lirico Siciliano

Cast in selection

Artistic director: Luis Miguel LAINZ

Musical Direction: Martin MAZIK

Stage direction: Matteo PEIRONE and Gualtiero RISTORI

Costume and set design : Alfredo TROISI

Decorations: Escenografía BARBARO (Florencia – Italia)

Costumes : Sartoria ARRIGO (Milan – Italia)

Shoes: Calzature DI EPOCA (Milan – Italia)

Wigs: Artimmagine

(Nápoles – Italia)

Don Giovanni comienza con el asesinato de un padre. La historia comienza cuando Donna Anna, la hija del Comendador, es violada por Don Giovanni. El padre de la joven, despertado por sus gritos, sale y reta a duelo a Don Giovanni, que ha acudido enmascarado. Pero el Comendador muere a manos del agresor de su hija. Don Giovanni huye del prometido de la joven (Don Octtavio), que está empeñado en vengarse.

Durante su huida, se encuentra brevemente con una vieja conocida (Donna Elvira), de la que escapa, dejando que su criado le explique. Mientras sigue escapando, aparece en medio de una boda en el pueblo, donde seduce a la joven novia (Zerlina) hasta la tumba. Zerlina consigue escapar y Don Giovanni es acorralado por sus enemigos, pero logra escapar de nuevo.

Don Giovanni se cambia de ropa con Leporello para eludir a Donna Elvira y concertar un encuentro con su doncella. Elvira cae en la trampa y renuncia a su venganza, dejando a Don Giovanni como vencedor.

Lejos de arrepentirse de su crimen, invita al Comendador a cenar con él. De repente, la ópera da un salto hacia lo trágico y lo sobrenatural. El padre que ha venido a defender a su hija se transforma en un espectro aterrador. Arrastra a Don Giovanni, aullando de dolor, a las llamas del infierno.

Duración: 2 horas 45 minutos

Solistas y Orquesta de la Compagnie Lyrique OPERA 2001 con la participación del Coro Lirico Siciliano

Reparto por elegir

Dirección artística: Luis Miguel LAINZ

Dirección musical: Martin MAZIK

Dirección escénica: Matteo PEIRONE y Gualtiero RISTORI

Vestuario y escenografía : Alfredo TROISI

Decorados: Escenografía BARBARO (Florencia – Italia)

Vestuario : Sartoria ARRIGO (Milán – Italia)

Zapatos: Calzature DI EPOCA (Milán – Italia)

Pelucas: Artimmagine

(Nápoles – Italia)

Don Giovanni beginnt mit dem Mord an einem Vater. Die Geschichte beginnt damit, dass Donna Anna, die Tochter des Komturs, von Don Giovanni vergewaltigt wird. Der Vater der jungen Frau, der durch ihre Schreie geweckt wird, geht hinaus und fordert den maskierten Don Giovanni zu einem Duell heraus. Der Komtur stirbt jedoch durch die Schläge des Angreifers seiner Tochter. Don Giovanni flieht vor dem rachedurstigen Verlobten der jungen Frau (Don Octtavio).

Auf seiner Flucht trifft er kurz auf eine alte Bekannte (Donna Elvira), der er entkommt, und überlässt es ihrem Diener, sich zu erklären. Während er weiter flieht, taucht er inmitten einer Dorfhochzeit auf, wo er die Braut (Zerlina) bis ins Grab verführt. Zerlina gelingt die Flucht und Don Giovanni wird von seinen Feinden in die Enge getrieben, kann aber erneut fliehen.

Don Giovanni tauscht seine Kleidung mit Leporello, um Donna Elvira zu entwischen und ein Treffen mit ihrer Dienerin zu arrangieren. Elvira tappt in die Falle und verzichtet auf ihre Rache, Don Giovanni geht als Sieger hervor.

Er bereut sein Verbrechen nicht, sondern lädt den Komtur ein, von den Toten aufzuerstehen, um mit ihm zu speisen. Plötzlich wird die Oper tragisch und übernatürlich. Der Mann, der als Vater gekommen war, um seine Tochter zu verteidigen, verwandelt sich in ein schreckliches Gespenst. Er zieht den vor Schmerz schreienden Don Giovanni in die Flammen der Hölle.

Dauer: 2 Stunden 45 Minuten

Solisten und Orchester der Lyric Company OPERA 2001 unter Mitwirkung des Coro Lirico Siciliano

Besetzung wird noch ausgewählt

Künstlerische Leitung: Luis Miguel LAINZ

Musikalische Leitung: Martin MAZIK

Regie: Matteo PEIRONE und Gualtiero RISTORI

Kostüm- und Bühnenbildgestaltung : Alfredo TROISI

Ausstattung: Escenografía BARBARO (Florencia – Italia)

Kostüme: Sartoria ARRIGO (Mailand – Italia)

Schuhe: Calzature DI EPOCA (Mailand – Italia)

Perücken: Artimmagine

(Nápoles – Italia)

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Carcassonne