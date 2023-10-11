Ciné bout’chou 6 rue Clemenceau Benfeld, 11 octobre 2023, Benfeld.

Benfeld,Bas-Rhin

Ciné-bout’chou, film adapté aux plus petits suivie d’une petite animation.

2023-10-11 fin : 2023-10-11 . EUR.

6 rue Clemenceau

Benfeld 67230 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Ciné-bout’chou, a film suitable for the very young, followed by a short animation

Ciné-bout’chou, una película adecuada para los más pequeños, seguida de un corto de animación

Ciné-bout’chou, ein Film, der für die Kleinsten geeignet ist, gefolgt von einer kleinen Animation

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par Office de tourisme du grand Ried