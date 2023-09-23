Flack’s mood et Dirty douche bag 6 Rue Béranger Parthenay Catégories d’Évènement: Deux-Sèvres

Parthenay Flack’s mood et Dirty douche bag 6 Rue Béranger Parthenay, 23 septembre 2023, Parthenay. Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres Flack’s mood , groove, soul, blues

Dirty Douche Bag, rock garagiste

Entrée libre, participation au chaudron. Le rouge-gorge, nid auto-géré d’idées solidaires..

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 . .

6 Rue Béranger Rouge Gorge

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Eintritt frei, Teilnahme am Kessel. Das Rotkehlchen, selbstverwaltetes Nest für solidarische Ideen.

