Atelier découverte de sophrologie 6 route d’Uffer Sigoulès-et-Flaugeac, 6 octobre 2023, Sigoulès-et-Flaugeac.

Sigoulès-et-Flaugeac,Dordogne

ATELIER DÉCOUVERTE : « sophrologie » animé par Anne Peyrache, sophrologue (https://www.sophrologie-entreprise.fr/index.php)

Venez découvrir la sophrologie dans cet atelier de découverte. Pendant 1h30, en petit groupe, vous découvrirez ce qui se cache sous ce mot !

La sophrologie consiste en un ensemble de techniques de relaxation physique (respiration), mentale (concentration, lâcher prise), et d’activation du corps et de l’esprit (exercices dynamiques et de « visualisation » de pensées).

Elle permet de mieux se connaître, se détendre et lâcher-prise, se concentrer sur des pensées positives et à s’en nourrir pour améliorer sa qualité de vie et affronter les défis du quotidien avec sérénité.

Anne Peyrache est diplômée en Sophrologie & Communication PNL depuis 2018. Elle est sophrologue et énergéticienne.

A cette occasion vous trouverez une sélection de livres dans votre bibliothèque..

2023-10-06 fin : 2023-10-06 . .

6 route d’Uffer Bibliothèque

Sigoulès-et-Flaugeac 24240 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



DISCOVERY WORKSHOP: « sophrology » led by Anne Peyrache, sophrologist (https://www.sophrologie-entreprise.fr/index.php)

Come and discover sophrology in this introductory workshop. For 1h30, in a small group, you’ll discover what’s behind the word!

Sophrology consists of a set of techniques for physical relaxation (breathing), mental relaxation (concentration, letting go), and activation of the body and mind (dynamic exercises and « visualization » of thoughts).

It helps you to get to know yourself better, to relax and let go, to focus on and nourish positive thoughts to improve your quality of life and face everyday challenges with serenity.

Anne Peyrache graduated in Sophrology & NLP Communication in 2018. She is a sophrologist and energy therapist.

On this occasion, you will find a selection of books in your library.

TALLER DE DESCUBRIMIENTO: « sofrología » a cargo de Anne Peyrache, sofróloga (https://www.sophrologie-entreprise.fr/index.php)

Ven a descubrir la sofrología en este taller de iniciación. Durante 1h30, en pequeños grupos, descubrirás lo que hay detrás de esta palabra

La sofrología consiste en un conjunto de técnicas de relajación física (respiración), mental (concentración, dejarse llevar) y de activación del cuerpo y de la mente (ejercicios dinámicos y « visualización » de los pensamientos).

Te ayuda a conocerte mejor, a relajarte y soltarte, a concentrarte en pensamientos positivos y a nutrirte de ellos para mejorar tu calidad de vida y afrontar con serenidad los retos de la vida cotidiana.

Anne Peyrache se diplomó en Sofrología y Comunicación PNL en 2018. Es sofróloga y terapeuta energética.

Para esta ocasión, encontrará una selección de libros en su biblioteca.

ATELIER DÉCOUVERTE: « Sophrologie », geleitet von Anne Peyrache, Sophrologin (https://www.sophrologie-entreprise.fr/index.php)

Entdecken Sie in diesem Entdeckungsworkshop die Sophrologie. Während 1,5 Stunden entdecken Sie in einer kleinen Gruppe, was sich unter diesem Wort verbirgt!

Die Sophrologie besteht aus einer Reihe von Techniken zur körperlichen (Atmung) und geistigen (Konzentration, Loslassen) Entspannung sowie zur Aktivierung von Körper und Geist (dynamische Übungen und « Visualisierung » von Gedanken).

Sie hilft Ihnen, sich selbst besser kennenzulernen, sich zu entspannen und loszulassen, sich auf positive Gedanken zu konzentrieren und sich von ihnen nähren zu lassen, um Ihre Lebensqualität zu verbessern und den Herausforderungen des Alltags mit Gelassenheit zu begegnen.

Anne Peyrache hat seit 2018 ein Diplom in Sophrologie & NLP-Kommunikation. Sie ist Sophrologin und Energetikerin.

Zu diesem Anlass finden Sie eine Auswahl an Büchern in Ihrer Bibliothek.

