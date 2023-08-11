Découverte de la filière Lin au magasin Isa Lin 6 Route de Dieppe Le Bourg-Dun, 11 août 2023, Le Bourg-Dun.

Le Bourg-Dun,Seine-Maritime

Portes ouvertes au magasin Isa-Lin Créations . Explications de la filière Lin avec supports, vente d’articles en lin : artisanat, vêtements …

Entrée libre toute la journée 10h-12h30 et 14h30-18h.

Vendredi 2023-08-11 à ; fin : 2023-08-15 . .

6 Route de Dieppe ISA LIN

Le Bourg-Dun 76740 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Open house at the Isa-Lin Créations store. Explanations of the linen industry with supports, sale of linen articles: crafts, clothing …

Free admission all day 10am-12.30pm and 2.30pm-6pm

Puertas abiertas en la tienda Isa-Lin Créations. Explicaciones del sector del lino con soportes, venta de artículos de lino: artesanía, ropa, etc.

Entrada gratuita todo el día de 10.00 a 12.30 h. y de 14.30 a 18.00 h

Tag der offenen Tür im Geschäft Isa-Lin Créations . Erklärungen zur Leinenbranche mit Halterungen, Verkauf von Leinenartikeln: Kunsthandwerk, Kleidung …

Freier Eintritt den ganzen Tag 10h-12h30 und 14h30-18h

Mise à jour le 2023-06-16 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche