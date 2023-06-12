VISITE GUIDEE DE LA BASILIQUE SAINT-MAURICE 6 Place Saint-Goëry Épinal, 12 juin 2023, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

La basilique Saint-Maurice

Avant les prochains travaux de restauration, visite extérieure et intérieure, présentation des parties hautes de l’édifice dont l’architecture, entièrement remaniée au 13ème siècle, mêle les styles rhénan, bourguignon et champenois.. Tout public

Dimanche à 10:30:00 ; fin : . 4 EUR.

6 Place Saint-Goëry OFFICE DE TOURISME

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



Saint-Maurice Basilica

Before the forthcoming restoration work, visit the exterior and interior, and see the upper parts of the building, whose architecture, entirely redesigned in the 13th century, blends Rhenish, Burgundian and Champagne styles.

Basílica de San Mauricio

Antes de las próximas obras de restauración, haga un recorrido por el exterior y el interior, y contemple las partes superiores del edificio, cuya arquitectura, totalmente rediseñada en el siglo XIII, mezcla los estilos renano, borgoñón y champañés.

Die Basilika Saint-Maurice

Vor den bevorstehenden Restaurierungsarbeiten Außen- und Innenbesichtigung, Präsentation der oberen Teile des Gebäudes, dessen Architektur im 13. Jahrhundert vollständig umgebaut wurde und rheinische, burgundische und champenische Stilelemente miteinander verbindet.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION