Soirée pyjama 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay, 19 décembre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

C’est le temps des soirées bien au chaud, en pensant à Noël qui arrive bientôt…

Pyjamas, doudous et couvertures sont les bienvenus !

Thème de Noël, histoires et courts métrages.

Public familial..

2023-12-19

6 Place Georges Picard Médiathèque communautaire

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



It’s a time for cosy evenings, with Christmas just around the corner?

Pyjamas, comforters and blankets are welcome!

Christmas theme, stories and short films.

Family audience.

Es tiempo de veladas acogedoras, con la Navidad a la vuelta de la esquina..

Pijamas, peluches y mantas son bienvenidos

Tema navideño, cuentos y cortometrajes.

Público familiar.

Es ist die Zeit der kuscheligen Abende, an denen man an Weihnachten denkt

Pyjamas, Kuscheltiere und Decken sind willkommen!

Weihnachtsthemen, Geschichten und Kurzfilme.

Familienpublikum.

