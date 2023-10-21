Atelier neurographique 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay, 21 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Le dessin neurographique ça vous parle ?

Envie de découvrir…

Jocya sera enchantée de partager ce temps de dessin un peu différent !

Atelier sur inscription, jauge limitée, gratuit.

Samedi 21 octobre de 10h à 12h, public adulte..

6 Place Georges Picard Médiathèque communautaire – Parthenay

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Are you interested in neurographic drawing?

Would you like to find out more?

Jocya will be delighted to share her time with you!

Registration required, limited number of participants, free of charge.

Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., for adults.

¿Le interesa el dibujo neurográfico?

¿Quiere saber más?

Jocya estará encantada de compartir esta forma ligeramente diferente de dibujar

Inscripción obligatoria, número limitado de participantes, gratuito.

Sábado 21 de octubre de 10.00 a 12.00 horas, para adultos.

Können Sie etwas über neurografisches Zeichnen lernen?

Möchten Sie es entdecken?

Jocya freut sich darauf, mit Ihnen diese etwas andere Art des Zeichnens zu teilen!

Workshop nach Anmeldung, begrenzte Teilnehmerzahl, kostenlos.

Samstag, 21. Oktober, 10:00-12:00 Uhr, Erwachsene.

