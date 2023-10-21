Ciné frimousse 6 Place Georges Picard Parthenay, 21 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Que faire le samedi matin ? Venir à la médiathèque de Parthenay pour regarder des courts métrages d’animation de tous les pays. Installez-vous confortablement. C’est parti !

Samedis 21 et 28 octobre de 10h30 à 11h30.

Public enfant..

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 11:30:00. EUR.

6 Place Georges Picard Médiathèque communautaire

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



What to do on Saturday morning? Come to Parthenay media library to watch animated shorts from all over the world. Make yourself comfortable. We’re off!

Saturdays October 21 and 28, 10.30am to 11.30am.

Children.

¿Qué hacer los sábados por la mañana? Ven a la mediateca de Parthenay a ver cortometrajes de animación de todo el mundo. Ponte cómodo. Y ¡a disfrutar!

Sábados 21 y 28 de octubre de 10.30 a 11.30 h.

Para los niños.

Was kann man am Samstagmorgen machen? Kommen Sie in die Mediathek von Parthenay, um kurze Animationsfilme aus allen Ländern anzusehen. Machen Sie es sich bequem. Und los geht’s!

Samstag, 21. und 28. Oktober von 10:30 bis 11:30 Uhr.

Publikum Kind.

