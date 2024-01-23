SPECTACLE | RENCONTRE AVEC UNE ILLUMINÉE 6 Place Georges Guérin Verdun, 23 janvier 2024, Verdun.

Verdun,Meuse

Simon ne croit pas en Dieu. Élevé dans une famille catholique, il se met à trente ans à douter de son propre scepticisme ! Sa rencontre avec la mystique Stella va l’entraîner dans un monde totalement insolite… pour un spectacle drôlissime.

Simon est un sceptique. Il a tenté de se construire à l’écart de son éducation chrétienne. L’idée d’une quête spirituelle le tente peu. Voici qu’il rencontre l’insaisissable Stella au moment même où il commence à douter de sa propre incroyance ! Notre « illuminée » le fait entrer dans le cercle de ses amis, une véritable galerie de personnages incarnée par François de Braueur. Après le succès de La Loi des Prodiges, le metteur en scène et comédien, vu dans de nombreux films, s’est allié à la comédienne et chanteuse Estelle Meyer, présente à travers des entretiens et une chanson. Écrit avec Louis Arene et Jean-Luc Gaget, Rencontre avec une illuminée est un seul-en-scène hilarant né à l’heure de la post-pandémie. L’artiste y réinvente son rapport au public avec un sens de la légèreté qui croise un questionnement existentiel sincère et émouvant.

Durée : 1h20 + Rencontre avec l’artiste à l’issu de la représentation

Tout public à partir de 12 ans

Compagnie Martin Moreau

Écriture et interprétation : François de Brauer

Collaboration artistique : Louis Arene

Collaboration à l’écriture : Jean-luc Gaget

Lumières : François Menou

Régie générale : Olivier Mandrin

Administration et production : Charlotte Pesle Beal

Avec des extraits d’interviews d’Estelle Meyer et sa chanson La Gitane. Tout public

Mardi 2024-01-23 20:30:00 fin : 2024-01-23 21:50:00. 13 EUR.

6 Place Georges Guérin Église Jeanne d’Arc

Verdun 55100 Meuse Grand Est



Simon doesn’t believe in God. Raised in a Catholic family, at the age of thirty he begins to doubt his own skepticism! His encounter with the mystical Stella takes him into a totally unusual world? for a hilarious show.

Simon is a skeptic. He has tried to build himself away from his Christian upbringing. The idea of a spiritual quest appeals little to him. But then he meets the elusive Stella, just when he’s beginning to doubt his own unbelief! The « enlightened » Stella brings him into her circle of friends, a veritable gallery of characters played by François de Braueur. Following the success of La Loi des Prodiges, the director and actor, who has appeared in numerous films, has teamed up with actress and singer Estelle Meyer, present in interviews and a song. Written with Louis Arene and Jean-Luc Gaget, Rencontre avec une illuminée is a hilarious one-man show born in the post-pandemic era. In it, the artist reinvents her relationship with the audience with a sense of lightness that intersects with sincere and moving existential questioning.

Running time: 1h20 + Meeting with the artist after the performance

For all ages 12 and up

Compagnie Martin Moreau

Writing and performance: François de Brauer

Artistic collaboration: Louis Arene

Contributing writer: Jean-luc Gaget

Lighting: François Menou

Stage manager: Olivier Mandrin

Administration and production: Charlotte Pesle Beal

With excerpts from interviews with Estelle Meyer and her song La Gitane

Simon no cree en Dios. Criado en una familia católica, a los treinta años empieza a dudar de su propio escepticismo Su encuentro con la mística Stella le llevará a un mundo totalmente insólito… para un espectáculo desternillante.

Simon es un escéptico. Ha intentado construir una vida alejada de su educación cristiana. La idea de una búsqueda espiritual le atrae poco. Pero entonces conoce a la escurridiza Stella, justo cuando empieza a dudar de su propia incredulidad La « iluminada » Stella le atrae a su círculo de amigos, una verdadera galería de personajes a los que da vida François de Braueur. Tras el éxito de La Loi des Prodiges, el director y actor, que ha participado en varias películas, se ha asociado con la actriz y cantante Estelle Meyer, que estará presente en entrevistas y en una canción. Escrita con Louis Arene y Jean-Luc Gaget, Rencontre avec une illuminée es un hilarante espectáculo unipersonal nacido en la era pospandémica. En él, la artista reinventa su relación con el público con una ligereza que se cruza con un cuestionamiento existencial sincero y conmovedor.

Duración: 1 hora 20 minutos + Encuentro con el artista después de la representación

Para todos los públicos a partir de 12 años

Compañía Martin Moreau

Escrita e interpretada por François de Brauer

Colaboración artística: Louis Arene

Colaboración artística: Jean-luc Gaget

Iluminación: François Menou

Director de escena: Olivier Mandrin

Administración y producción: Charlotte Pesle Beal

Con extractos de entrevistas a Estelle Meyer y su canción La Gitane

Simon glaubt nicht an Gott. In einer katholischen Familie aufgewachsen, beginnt er mit 30 Jahren, an seiner eigenen Skepsis zu zweifeln! Als er die Mystikerin Stella trifft, wird er in eine völlig ungewöhnliche Welt entführt.

Simon ist ein Skeptiker. Er hat versucht, sich außerhalb seiner christlichen Erziehung zu entwickeln. Die Idee einer spirituellen Suche reizt ihn wenig. Als er beginnt, an seinem eigenen Unglauben zu zweifeln, begegnet er der undurchschaubaren Stella Unsere « Erleuchtete » nimmt ihn in den Kreis ihrer Freunde auf, eine wahre Galerie von Charakteren, die von François de Braueur verkörpert wird. Nach dem Erfolg von « Das Gesetz der Wunder » hat sich der Regisseur und Schauspieler, der in zahlreichen Filmen zu sehen war, mit der Schauspielerin und Sängerin Estelle Meyer zusammengetan, die durch Interviews und ein Lied präsent ist. Rencontre avec une illuminée » (Begegnung mit einer Erleuchteten) ist ein urkomisches Einzelstück, das in der Zeit nach der Pandemie entstanden ist und mit Louis Arene und Jean-Luc Gaget geschrieben wurde. Die Künstlerin erfindet darin ihre Beziehung zum Publikum neu, mit einem Sinn für Leichtigkeit, die sich mit einer aufrichtigen und bewegenden existenziellen Frage kreuzt.

Dauer: 1h20 + Treffen mit dem Künstler im Anschluss an die Vorstellung

Für alle Zuschauer ab 12 Jahren

Kompanie Martin Moreau

Schriftsteller und Darsteller: François de Brauer

Künstlerische Zusammenarbeit: Louis Arene

Mitarbeit beim Schreiben: Jean-luc Gaget

Licht: François Menou

Allgemeine Regie: Olivier Mandrin

Verwaltung und Produktion: Charlotte Pesle Beal

Mit Auszügen aus Interviews mit Estelle Meyer und ihrem Lied La Gitane

