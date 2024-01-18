CONCERT | JULIA RICHARD TRIO 6 Place Georges Guérin Verdun, 18 janvier 2024, Verdun.

Verdun,Meuse

Julia Richard Trio

Durée : 1h15

Tout public

Chanteuse, contrebassiste, compositrice : depuis plusieurs années, Julia Richard enchante le milieu du jazz. Influencée par la pop ou la musique latine, elle s’est imposée en quelques années comme une artiste incontournable.

Imaginez une jeune femme au physique de petite taille, jouant d’une contrebasse qui semble immense devant elle, et se mettant à chanter comme Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand ou Ella Fitzgerald ! Vous ne rêvez pas : Julia Richard a en quelques années imposé sa frêle silhouette de chanteuse et musicienne avec des interprétations ou compositions entre jazz et influences pop. Aux côtés de nombreux instrumentistes, elle explore des répertoires variés, de Sting, Stevie Wonder ou Supertramp à Paul Chambers, Thelonious Monk ou sa consœur contrebassiste Esperanza Spalding. Pas de frontières musicales pour cette artiste d’origine mexicaine ! Ses concerts passent aussi par de fortes influences latines ou nous emmènent vers la chanson française. Aux côtés de musiciens de premier plan, elle nous fait également partager ses compositions récentes pour un voyage jazz exceptionnel.

Voix contrebasse : Julia Richard

batterie : Phillipe Dallemagne

Piano : Nathan Mollet

Concert programmé par Transversales et Contre-Courant MJC. Tout public

Jeudi 2024-01-18 20:30:00 fin : 2024-01-18 21:45:00. 13 EUR.

6 Place Georges Guérin Église Jeanne d’Arc

Verdun 55100 Meuse Grand Est



Julia Richard Trio

Duration: 1h15

All audiences

Singer, double bass player, composer: for several years now, Julia Richard has been delighting the jazz world. Influenced by pop and Latin music, she has made a name for herself in just a few years.

Imagine a young woman of diminutive stature, playing a double bass that seems immense in front of her, and singing like Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand or Ella Fitzgerald! You’re not dreaming: in just a few years, Julia Richard has imposed her frail figure as a singer and musician, with interpretations and compositions ranging from jazz to pop influences. Alongside a host of instrumentalists, she explores a wide range of repertoires, from Sting, Stevie Wonder and Supertramp to Paul Chambers, Thelonious Monk and her double-bass cons?ur Esperanza Spalding. There are no musical frontiers for this Mexican-born artist! Her concerts also feature strong Latin influences and French chanson. Alongside top-notch musicians, she also shares her latest compositions for an exceptional jazz journey.

Vocals double bass: Julia Richard

drums: Phillipe Dallemagne

Piano: Nathan Mollet

Concert programmed by Transversales and Contre-Courant MJC

Trío Julia Richard

Duración: 1h15

Todos los públicos

Cantante, contrabajista, compositora: desde hace varios años, Julia Richard hace las delicias del mundo del jazz. Influenciada por el pop y la música latina, en pocos años se ha consolidado como una artista ineludible.

Imagínese a una joven de estatura diminuta, tocando un contrabajo que parece inmenso ante ella, y cantando como Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand o Ella Fitzgerald No está soñando: en pocos años, Julia Richard se ha consolidado como cantante y músico frágil, con interpretaciones y composiciones que van del jazz a las influencias pop. Junto a una multitud de instrumentistas, explora repertorios muy variados, desde Sting, Stevie Wonder y Supertramp hasta Paul Chambers, Thelonious Monk y su colega contrabajista Esperanza Spalding. No hay fronteras musicales para esta artista nacida en México En sus conciertos no faltan las influencias latinas y la chanson francesa. Junto a algunos de los mejores músicos del mundo, también comparte con nosotros sus últimas composiciones en un viaje jazzístico excepcional.

Voz Contrabajo: Julia Richard

batería: Phillipe Dallemagne

Piano: Nathan Mollet

Concierto programado por Transversales y Contre-Courant MJC

Julia Richard Trio

Dauer: 1h15

Alle Zuschauer

Sängerin, Kontrabassistin, Komponistin: Seit mehreren Jahren verzaubert Julia Richard die Jazzszene. Beeinflusst von Pop oder lateinamerikanischer Musik, hat sie sich in wenigen Jahren zu einer unumgänglichen Künstlerin entwickelt.

Stellen Sie sich eine junge Frau mit kleinem Körperbau vor, die auf einem Kontrabass spielt, der vor ihr riesig zu sein scheint, und anfängt zu singen wie Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand oder Ella Fitzgerald! Sie träumen nicht: Julia Richard hat in wenigen Jahren ihre gebrechliche Figur als Sängerin und Musikerin mit Interpretationen oder Kompositionen zwischen Jazz und Popeinflüssen durchgesetzt. An der Seite zahlreicher Instrumentalisten erkundet sie ein vielfältiges Repertoire, von Sting, Stevie Wonder oder Supertramp bis hin zu Paul Chambers, Thelonious Monk oder ihrer Kontrabassistin Esperanza Spalding. Für diese Künstlerin mit mexikanischen Wurzeln gibt es keine musikalischen Grenzen! Ihre Konzerte sind von starken lateinamerikanischen Einflüssen geprägt oder führen uns in die Welt des französischen Chansons. An der Seite von erstklassigen Musikern lässt sie uns auch an ihren jüngsten Kompositionen teilhaben, die sie auf eine außergewöhnliche Jazz-Reise schicken.

Stimme Kontrabass: Julia Richard

schlagzeug: Phillipe Dallemagne

Klavier: Nathan Mollet

Konzert programmiert von Transversales und Contre-Courant MJC

