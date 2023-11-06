SPECTACLE | LA TENDRESSE 6 Place georges Guérin Verdun, 6 novembre 2023, Verdun.

Verdun,Meuse

Quel homme suis-je ? Quel homme puis-je devenir ? En croisant théâtre et danse, La Tendresse approche les codes de la masculinité. Julie Bérès révèle avec humour et subtilité une réalité complexe, entre représentations et vulnérabilité.

Après Désobéir, accueilli en 2020 et consacré aux femmes, Julie Bérès propose avec La Tendresse le second volet d’un dyptique. Elle retrouve les auteurs Alice Zeniter et Kevin Keiss pour interroger des hommes sur leur masculinité. Sa nouvelle création est née d’une série de rencontres avec des comédiens et danseurs d’horizons multiples. Comment vivent-ils la famille, la sexualité, le travail au sein de la sphère intime ou social ? Comment se vivent-ils eux-mêmes et perçoivent-ils leur avenir ? Des constructions personnelles à de possibles résiliences, La Tendresse explore les conditionnements et les croyances de l’homme face à une féminité toujours conçue à partir du patriarcat. Véritable « impensé », le monde masculin se révèle ici avec huit interprètes énergiques et engagés, qui souhaitent approcher autrement leur propre modèle et se réinventer à l’écart des stéréotypes.

Durée : 1h45 + Rencontre avec les artistes à l’issue de la représentation

Tout public à partir de 15 ans

Compagnie els Cambrioleurs

Conception et mise en scène : Julie Berès

Ecriture et dramaturgie : Kevin Keiss, Julie Berès et Lisa Guez, avec la collaboration d’Alice Zeniter

Avec Création du rôle : Bboy Junior (Junior Bosila), natan Bouzy, Charmine Fariborzi, Alexandre liberati, Tigran Mekhitarian, Djamil Mohamed, Romain Scheiner, Mohamed Seddiki

En binôme avec : Ryad Ferrad, Saïd Ghanem, Guillaume Jacquemont

Chorégraphe : Jessica Noita. Tout public

Lundi 2023-11-06 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-06 22:15:00. 13 EUR.

6 Place georges Guérin

Verdun 55100 Meuse Grand Est



What kind of man am I? What kind of man can I become? Combining theater and dance, La Tendresse explores the codes of masculinity. With humor and subtlety, Julie Bérès reveals a complex reality, between representations and vulnerability.

After Désobéir, a play about women staged in 2020, Julie Bérès presents La Tendresse, the second part of a dyptic series. She reunites with authors Alice Zeniter and Kevin Keiss to question men about their masculinity. Her new creation is the result of a series of encounters with actors and dancers from a wide range of backgrounds. How do they experience family, sexuality and work in the intimate or social sphere? How do they see themselves and their future? From personal constructs to possible resiliencies, La Tendresse explores the conditioning and beliefs of men in the face of a femininity still conceived on the basis of patriarchy. A true « unthought », the masculine world is revealed here by eight energetic, committed performers, who wish to approach their own model differently, and reinvent themselves away from stereotypes.

Running time: 1h45 + Meet the artists after the performance

For all audiences aged 15 and over

Compagnie els Cambrioleurs

Concept and direction: Julie Berès

Writing and dramaturgy: Kevin Keiss, Julie Berès and Lisa Guez, with the collaboration of Alice Zeniter

With Role creation: Bboy Junior (Junior Bosila), natan Bouzy, Charmine Fariborzi, Alexandre liberati, Tigran Mekhitarian, Djamil Mohamed, Romain Scheiner, Mohamed Seddiki

In partnership with : Ryad Ferrad, Saïd Ghanem, Guillaume Jacquemont

Choreographer: Jessica Noita

¿Qué clase de hombre soy? ¿En qué clase de hombre puedo convertirme? Combinando teatro y danza, La Tendresse explora los códigos de la masculinidad. Con humor y sutileza, Julie Bérès revela una realidad compleja, entre representaciones y vulnerabilidad.

Tras Désobéir, una obra sobre la mujer representada en 2020, Julie Bérès presenta La Tendresse, segunda parte de una serie díptica. Se reúne con los autores Alice Zeniter y Kevin Keiss para interrogar a los hombres sobre su masculinidad. Su nuevo trabajo es el resultado de una serie de encuentros con actores y bailarines de orígenes muy diversos. ¿Cómo viven la familia, la sexualidad y el trabajo en la esfera íntima o social? ¿Cómo se ven a sí mismos y su futuro? De las construcciones personales a las posibles resiliencias, La Tendresse explora los condicionamientos y creencias de los hombres frente a una feminidad que aún se concibe en términos de patriarcado. El mundo masculino, un verdadero « impensado », es desvelado aquí por ocho intérpretes enérgicos y comprometidos que quieren acercarse de otra manera a su propio modelo y reinventarse lejos de los estereotipos.

Duración: 1 hora 45 minutos + Encuentro con los artistas después de la representación

Para todos los públicos a partir de 15 años

Compañía els Cambrioleurs

Concepto y dirección: Julie Berès

Escritura y dramaturgia: Kevin Keiss, Julie Berès y Lisa Guez, con la colaboración de Alice Zeniter

Con Creación del papel: Bboy Junior (Junior Bosila), natan Bouzy, Charmine Fariborzi, Alexandre liberati, Tigran Mekhitarian, Djamil Mohamed, Romain Scheiner, Mohamed Seddiki

En asociación con : Ryad Ferrad, Saïd Ghanem, Guillaume Jacquemont

Coreógrafa: Jessica Noita

Welcher Mann bin ich? Welcher Mann kann ich werden? Indem er Theater und Tanz kreuzt, nähert sich La Tendresse den Codes der Männlichkeit. Julie Bérès enthüllt mit Humor und Subtilität eine komplexe Realität zwischen Vorstellungen und Verletzlichkeit.

Nach Désobéir, einem Stück über Frauen, das 2020 aufgeführt wurde, legt Julie Bérès mit La Tendresse den zweiten Teil eines Dyptikums vor. Sie trifft sich mit den Autoren Alice Zeniter und Kevin Keiss, um Männer über ihre Männlichkeit zu befragen. Ihr neues Werk entstand aus einer Reihe von Begegnungen mit Schauspielern und Tänzern mit unterschiedlichsten Hintergründen. Wie erleben sie Familie, Sexualität und Arbeit im intimen oder sozialen Bereich? Wie erleben sie sich selbst und ihre Zukunft? Von persönlichen Konstruktionen bis hin zu möglichen Resilienzen erforscht La Tendresse die Konditionierungen und Überzeugungen des Mannes angesichts einer Weiblichkeit, die immer noch vom Patriarchat ausgehend konzipiert wird. Die Männerwelt, eine echte « Undenkbarkeit », wird hier mit acht energischen und engagierten Darstellern enthüllt, die sich ihrem eigenen Modell auf andere Weise nähern und sich abseits der Stereotypen neu erfinden wollen.

Dauer: 1h45 + Treffen mit den Künstlern im Anschluss an die Vorstellung

Für alle Zuschauer ab 15 Jahren

Compagnie els Cambrioleurs (Theatergruppe)

Konzept und Regie: Julie Berès

Schrift und Dramaturgie: Kevin Keiss, Julie Berès und Lisa Guez, unter Mitarbeit von Alice Zeniter

Mit Kreation der Rolle: Bboy Junior (Junior Bosila), natan Bouzy, Charmine Fariborzi, Alexandre liberati, Tigran Mekhitarian, Djamil Mohamed, Romain Scheiner, Mohamed Seddiki

In Doppelbesetzung mit: Ryad Ferrad, Saïd Ghanem, Guillaume Jacquemont

Choreographin: Jessica Noita

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT GRAND VERDUN