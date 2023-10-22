La Belle Affaire – RéÉquiLibre 6 Lieu-dit Beaurepaire Channay-sur-Lathan, 22 octobre 2023, Channay-sur-Lathan.

Channay-sur-Lathan,Indre-et-Loire

Equithérapie

Quel est le lien si particulier qui peut se tisser avec cet animal de 600kg ? Bienveillants mais percutants, volontaires mais exigeants, ils nous forcent à nous remettre en question, ce sont eux les véritables professeurs..

2023-10-22 fin : 2023-10-22 11:00:00. EUR.

6 Lieu-dit Beaurepaire

Channay-sur-Lathan 37330 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Equitherapy

What’s the special bond that can be forged with this 600kg animal? Benevolent but forceful, willing but demanding, they force us to question ourselves, they are the real teachers.

Equiterapia

¿Cuál es el vínculo especial que puede forjarse con este animal de 600 kg? Cariñosos pero enérgicos, voluntariosos pero exigentes, nos obligan a cuestionarnos: son los verdaderos maestros.

Reittherapie

Was ist die ganz besondere Beziehung, die sich zu diesem 600 kg schweren Tier aufbauen kann? Sie sind wohlwollend, aber eindringlich, willensstark, aber anspruchsvoll, sie zwingen uns, uns selbst in Frage zu stellen, sie sind die wahren Lehrer.

