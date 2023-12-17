JEAN-PIERRE, LUI, MOI 6 Chemin de Rouch Salles-d’Aude, 17 décembre 2023, Salles-d'Aude.

Salles-d’Aude,Aude

Pascal a un frère.

Un « petit-grand-frère », il est handicapé. Et il prend pas mal de place…

Dans un théâtre de bois propice à la confidence, Thierry Combe alias Pascal nous raconte l’histoire de ce frère « extra-ordinaire » dont la naissance a transformé sa vie et celle de sa famille. De l’annonce du handicap à ses parents à une fête d’anniversaire au foyer ou vit son frère, il nous fait traverser une série de situations loufoques, tendres et injustes.

Si le sujet peut paraitre grave et délicat, le comédien l’aborde avec un mélange détonant d’humour brut et de pudeur. Tour à tour poignant, drôle, trash, tendre, percutant, ce spectacle sort littéralement de l’ordinaire. S’il parle de handicap et de normes, il célèbre avant tout la multiplicité des êtres humains et ce que nous partageons de commun, avec une sincérité juste teintée de légèreté et emplie de joie..

6 Chemin de Rouch

Salles-d’Aude 11110 Aude Occitanie



Pascal has a brother.

A « grand-brother », he’s handicapped. And he takes up a lot of space…

Thierry Combe, alias Pascal, tells us the story of his « extraordinary » brother, whose birth transformed his life and that of his family. From the announcement of his disability to his parents to a birthday party at the home where his brother lives, he takes us through a series of zany, tender and unfair situations.

While the subject may seem serious and delicate, the actor tackles it with an explosive mix of raw humor and modesty. By turns poignant, funny, trashy, tender and hard-hitting, this show is literally out of the ordinary. It may talk about disability and standards, but above all it celebrates the multiplicity of human beings and what we share in common, with a sincerity that’s tinged with lightness and filled with joy.

Pascal tiene un hermano.

Un « gran hermano », es discapacitado. Y ocupa mucho espacio…

En un teatro de madera propicio a la confidencia, Thierry Combe, alias Pascal, nos cuenta la historia de este hermano « extraordinario » cuyo nacimiento ha transformado su vida y la de su familia. Desde el anuncio de su discapacidad a sus padres hasta una fiesta de cumpleaños en la casa donde vive su hermano, nos lleva a través de una serie de situaciones disparatadas, tiernas e injustas.

Aunque el tema pueda parecer serio y delicado, el actor lo aborda con una mezcla explosiva de humor crudo y modestia. Por turnos conmovedor, divertido, chusco, tierno y contundente, este espectáculo es literalmente fuera de lo común. Puede que trate sobre la discapacidad y las normas, pero sobre todo celebra la multiplicidad de los seres humanos y lo que compartimos en común, con una sinceridad teñida de ligereza y llena de alegría.

Pascal hat einen Bruder.

Einen « Enkel-Großbruder », er ist behindert. Und er nimmt ziemlich viel Platz ein…

In einem Holztheater, das sich gut für vertrauliche Gespräche eignet, erzählt uns Thierry Combe alias Pascal die Geschichte dieses « außergewöhnlichen » Bruders, dessen Geburt sein Leben und das seiner Familie verändert hat. Von der Mitteilung der Behinderung an seine Eltern bis zu einer Geburtstagsfeier im Heim, in dem sein Bruder lebt, führt er uns durch eine Reihe von verrückten, zärtlichen und ungerechten Situationen.

Auch wenn das Thema ernst und heikel erscheinen mag, geht der Schauspieler es mit einer explosiven Mischung aus rohem Humor und Schamhaftigkeit an. Abwechselnd ergreifend, lustig, trashig, zärtlich und schlagkräftig, fällt diese Aufführung buchstäblich aus dem Rahmen. Auch wenn es um Behinderung und Normen geht, feiert es vor allem die Vielfalt der Menschen und das, was wir gemeinsam haben, mit einer Aufrichtigkeit, die von Leichtigkeit und Freude geprägt ist.

