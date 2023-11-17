RENDEZ-VOUS AVEC LE JONGLEUR QUI COURT 6 Boulevard Winston Churchill Le Mans, 17 novembre 2023, Le Mans.

Le Mans,Sarthe

Venez rencontrer Johan Swartvagher, artiste jongleur complice de longue date du Plongeoir. Johan Swartvagher présentera son projet artistique, la préparation d’un marathon en jonglant, les podcasts qui racontent son aventure et l’expérience participative publique proposée autour..

6 Boulevard Winston Churchill Le Plongeoir – Cité du Cirque

Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Come and meet Johan Swartvagher, juggling artist and long-time partner of Le Plongeoir. Johan Swartvagher will present his artistic project, the preparation of a juggling marathon, the podcasts that tell the story of his adventure, and the public participatory experience proposed around it.

Venga a conocer a Johan Swartvagher, artista malabarista y socio de Le Plongeoir desde hace muchos años. Johan Swartvagher presentará su proyecto artístico, la preparación de un maratón de malabares, los podcasts que narran su aventura y la experiencia de participación ciudadana que propone.

Treffen Sie Johan Swartvagher, einen Jonglierkünstler und langjährigen Komplizen von Le Plongeoir. Johan Swartvagher wird sein Kunstprojekt vorstellen, die Vorbereitung eines Jongliermarathons, die Podcasts, die von seinem Abenteuer erzählen, und das öffentliche partizipative Experiment, das darum herum angeboten wird.

