STAGE CIRQUE 8-13 ANS VACANCES D’ÉTÉ 6 Boulevard Winston Churchill, 17 juillet 2023, Le Mans.

Le Mans,Sarthe

Un stage d’initiation pour découvrir différentes techniques de cirque (acrobatie, jonglage, équilibre sur objet, trapèze…) et exprimer sa créativité, tout en s’amusant. Le stage se termine par une mini présentation aux familles..

2023-07-17 à ; fin : 2023-07-21 . EUR.

6 Boulevard Winston Churchill Cité du Cirque

Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



An introductory workshop to discover different circus techniques (acrobatics, juggling, balancing on objects, trapeze?) and express your creativity, while having fun. The workshop ends with a mini presentation to the families.

Un curso de iniciación para descubrir diferentes técnicas circenses (acrobacias, malabares, equilibrios sobre objetos, trapecio…) y expresar su creatividad, divirtiéndose al mismo tiempo. El taller termina con una mini presentación a las familias.

Ein Einführungskurs, um verschiedene Zirkustechniken (Akrobatik, Jonglieren, Balancieren auf Objekten, Trapez?) zu entdecken und seine Kreativität auszudrücken, während man Spaß hat. Der Kurs endet mit einer Mini-Vorstellung für die Familien.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire