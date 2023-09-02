Visaville 6 Boulevard Veyrier-Montagnères Arcachon, 2 septembre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Sports, culture, solidarité, loisirs, proximité, plus de 65 associations seront présentes au Palais des Congrès d’Arcachon, pour une journée d’informations et d’échanges.

Que vous souhaitiez démarrer une activité artistique, trouver le sport qui convient le mieux à votre enfant ou vous investir en tant que bénévole pour aider autrui, c’est ici que ça se passe.

Au programme : plus de 40 démonstrations et animations sur la plage, le Front de Mer et en intérieur : judo, gym, rugby, handball, football, beach volley, skateboard, yoga….

2023-09-02 fin : 2023-09-02 18:00:00.

6 Boulevard Veyrier-Montagnères

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sports, culture, solidarity, leisure, proximity: more than 65 associations will be present at the Palais des Congrès d?Arcachon, for a day of information and exchange.

Whether you want to start an artistic activity, find the right sport for your child, or get involved as a volunteer to help others, this is the place to be.

On the program: over 40 demonstrations and events on the beach, on the seafront and indoors: judo, gymnastics, rugby, handball, soccer, beach volleyball, skateboarding, yoga?

Deporte, cultura, solidaridad, ocio, solidaridad… más de 65 asociaciones se darán cita en el Palacio de Congresos de Arcachon para una jornada de información y debate.

Si desea iniciarse en una actividad artística, encontrar el deporte más adaptado a su hijo o implicarse como voluntario para ayudar a los demás, éste es el lugar indicado.

En el programa: más de 40 demostraciones y eventos en la playa, en el paseo marítimo y en el interior: judo, gimnasia, rugby, balonmano, fútbol, vóley-playa, monopatín, yoga?

Sport, Kultur, Solidarität, Freizeit, Nachbarschaftshilfe: Mehr als 65 Vereine werden im Palais des Congrès in Arcachon vertreten sein und einen Tag lang Informationen und Austausch bieten.

Ob Sie eine künstlerische Tätigkeit aufnehmen, den richtigen Sport für Ihr Kind finden oder sich als Freiwilliger für andere einsetzen möchten, hier ist der richtige Ort dafür.

Auf dem Programm stehen mehr als 40 Vorführungen und Animationen am Strand, auf der Strandpromenade und im Innenbereich: Judo, Gymnastik, Rugby, Handball, Fußball, Beachvolleyball, Skateboard, Yoga?

