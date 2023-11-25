Bibliothèque : Le matin des bouts d’chou 6 Avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassig Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche, 25 novembre 2023, Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche.

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche,Haute-Vienne

Toc ! Toc ! Toc ! C’est l’hiver qui frappe à sa porte. Toc ! Toc ! Toc ! Mais dame Marmotte n’ouvre plus sa porte. Comment certains animaux se préparent-ils à hiberner tout l’hiver ? Réponse en histoires bien évidemment !

Lectures pour les 4-8 ans. Gratuit. Sur inscription, places limitées..

2023-11-25

6 Avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassig

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche 87500 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Knock! Toc! Knock! Winter is knocking at his door. Knock! Knock! Knock! But Lady Woodchuck won’t open her door. How do some animals prepare for winter hibernation? The answer is in stories, of course!

Readings for 4-8 year-olds. Free admission. Registration required, places limited.

¡Toc! ¡Toc! ¡Toc! Es el invierno llamando a su puerta. ¡Toc! ¡Toc! ¡Knock! Pero Lady Marmot ya no abre su puerta. ¿Cómo se preparan algunos animales para la hibernación? La respuesta está en los cuentos, ¡por supuesto!

Lecturas para niños de 4 a 8 años. Entrada gratuita. Inscripción previa, plazas limitadas.

Toc! Klopf! Klopf! Es ist der Winter, der an seine Tür klopft. Klopf! Klopf! Klopf! Aber Frau Murmeltier öffnet ihre Tür nicht mehr. Wie bereiten sich manche Tiere darauf vor, den ganzen Winter über Winterschlaf zu halten? Antwort natürlich in Geschichten!

Lesungen für 4- bis 8-Jährige. Kostenlos. Nach Anmeldung, begrenzte Plätze.

