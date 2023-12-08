CONCERT BIG BAND EIMS – MONTBLANC 59 Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc, 8 décembre 2023, Montblanc.

Montblanc,Hérault

Big Band Eims vous invite à assister à leur représentation dont les fonds iront pour le Téléthon !.

2023-12-08 20:00:00

59 Place Édouard Barthe

Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Big Band Eims invites you to attend their performance, with proceeds going to the Telethon!

La Big Band Eims te invita a asistir a su actuación, cuyos beneficios se destinarán íntegramente al Telemaratón

Big Band Eims lädt Sie zu ihrer Aufführung ein, deren Erlös an den Telethon gehen wird!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE