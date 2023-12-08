CONCERT BIG BAND EIMS – MONTBLANC 59 Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc
CONCERT BIG BAND EIMS – MONTBLANC 59 Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc, 8 décembre 2023, Montblanc.
Montblanc,Hérault
Big Band Eims vous invite à assister à leur représentation dont les fonds iront pour le Téléthon !.
2023-12-08 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 . .
59 Place Édouard Barthe
Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie
Big Band Eims invites you to attend their performance, with proceeds going to the Telethon!
La Big Band Eims te invita a asistir a su actuación, cuyos beneficios se destinarán íntegramente al Telemaratón
Big Band Eims lädt Sie zu ihrer Aufführung ein, deren Erlös an den Telethon gehen wird!
Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE