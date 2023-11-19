LOTO, QUE FERIEZ-VOUS ? – MONTBLANC 59 Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc, 19 novembre 2023, Montblanc.

Montblanc,Hérault

L’association Ecole Elementaire vous invite à son tout nouveau loto ! Venez vous détendre entre amis ou en famille..

2023-11-19 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 19:00:00. .

59 Place Édouard Barthe

Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie



The Ecole Elementaire association invites you to its brand-new bingo! Come and relax with friends and family.

La asociación Ecole Elementaire le invita a su nuevo bingo Ven a relajarte con amigos o en familia.

Die Association Ecole Elementaire lädt Sie zu ihrem neuesten Lotto ein! Kommen Sie und entspannen Sie sich mit Freunden oder der Familie.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE