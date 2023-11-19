LOTO, QUE FERIEZ-VOUS ? – MONTBLANC 59 Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc
Montblanc,Hérault
L’association Ecole Elementaire vous invite à son tout nouveau loto ! Venez vous détendre entre amis ou en famille..
2023-11-19 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 19:00:00. .
59 Place Édouard Barthe
Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie
The Ecole Elementaire association invites you to its brand-new bingo! Come and relax with friends and family.
La asociación Ecole Elementaire le invita a su nuevo bingo Ven a relajarte con amigos o en familia.
Die Association Ecole Elementaire lädt Sie zu ihrem neuesten Lotto ein! Kommen Sie und entspannen Sie sich mit Freunden oder der Familie.
