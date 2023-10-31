SOIRÉE SPÉCIALE « LES ENFANTS D’HALLOWEEN » – MONTBLANC 59 Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc, 31 octobre 2023, Montblanc.

Montblanc,Hérault

Mettez votre déguisement le plus effrayant et participez au concours organisé spécialement pour Halloween ! Durant la soirée, DJ Gino sera aux platines avec son canon à bonbons ! Une soupe à la citrouille sera également servie !.

2023-10-31 19:30:00 fin : 2023-10-31 22:00:00. .

59 Place Édouard Barthe

Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Put on your scariest costume and take part in our special Halloween competition! During the evening, DJ Gino will be on the decks with his candy cannon! Pumpkin soup will also be served!

Ponte tu disfraz más terrorífico y participa en el concurso organizado especialmente para Halloween Durante la velada, DJ Gino estará en los platos con su cañón de caramelos También se servirá sopa de calabaza

Ziehen Sie Ihr gruseligstes Kostüm an und nehmen Sie am Wettbewerb teil, der speziell für Halloween organisiert wurde! Während des Abends wird DJ Gino mit seiner Bonbonkanone an den Turntables stehen! Außerdem wird eine Kürbissuppe serviert!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE