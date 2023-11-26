Exposition « Où commence l’art ? » 59 grand rue Bouxwiller, 26 novembre 2023, Bouxwiller.

Bouxwiller,Bas-Rhin

Découvrez l’exposition de fin d’année du Tiers lieu à Bouxwiller qui mets à l’honneur le travail d’artisanat des femmes..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-12-26 17:00:00. EUR.

59 grand rue

Bouxwiller 67330 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Discover the end-of-year exhibition at Le Tiers lieu in Bouxwiller, featuring women’s handicrafts.

Descubra la exposición de fin de año en la lieu Tiers de Bouxwiller, dedicada a la artesanía femenina.

Entdecken Sie die Jahresendausstellung des Tiers lieu in Bouxwiller, in der die handwerkliche Arbeit von Frauen geehrt wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par Office de tourisme intercommunal de Hanau-La Petite Pierre