ESSENTIEL – LA FLAMBÉE 58 rue du port Le Mans
ESSENTIEL – LA FLAMBÉE 58 rue du port Le Mans, 1 mars 2024, Le Mans.
Le Mans,Sarthe
Spectacle de Music-hall : 3 heures de danse, chant et comédie pour un show exceptionnel..
2024-03-01 fin : 2024-03-01 17:30:00. EUR.
58 rue du port Salle des Concerts
Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Music-hall show: 3 hours of dancing, singing and comedy for an exceptional show.
Espectáculo de music-hall: 3 horas de baile, canto y comedia para un espectáculo excepcional.
Music-Hall-Show: 3 Stunden Tanz, Gesang und Komik für eine außergewöhnliche Show.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire