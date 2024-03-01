ESSENTIEL – LA FLAMBÉE 58 rue du port Le Mans, 1 mars 2024, Le Mans.

Spectacle de Music-hall : 3 heures de danse, chant et comédie pour un show exceptionnel..

2024-03-01 fin : 2024-03-01 17:30:00. EUR.

58 rue du port Salle des Concerts

Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Music-hall show: 3 hours of dancing, singing and comedy for an exceptional show.

Espectáculo de music-hall: 3 horas de baile, canto y comedia para un espectáculo excepcional.

Music-Hall-Show: 3 Stunden Tanz, Gesang und Komik für eine außergewöhnliche Show.

