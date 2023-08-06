EXPOSITION DES DÉCOUVERTES GÉOLOGIQUE DU VAL-D’AJOL 58 Grande Rue Le Val-d’Ajol, 6 août 2023, Le Val-d'Ajol.

Le Val-d’Ajol,Vosges

Exposition de panneaux racontant l’histoire géologique de la vallée, de roches du site, histoire des mines et témoignages de mineurs.

Le dimanche 13 août, les roches du Val-d’Ajol vous racontent leur histoire, par l’intermédiaire de messieurs DANGEVILLE ET STEESMA. Un long travail a été réalisé pour vous proposer cette intéressante présentation s’appuyant sur l’exposition.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-08-06 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-15 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

58 Grande Rue Boite à projets

Le Val-d’Ajol 88340 Vosges Grand Est



Exhibition of panels recounting the geological history of the valley, rocks from the site, history of the mines and miners’ testimonies.

On Sunday August 13, the rocks of Val-d’Ajol will tell their story, thanks to Messrs DANGEVILLE and STEESMA. A great deal of work has gone into this interesting presentation, based on the exhibition.

Exposición de paneles que cuentan la historia geológica del valle, las rocas del lugar, la historia de las minas y los testimonios de los mineros.

El domingo 13 de agosto, las rocas de Val-d’Ajol contarán su historia, gracias a los señores DANGEVILLE y STEESMA. Se ha trabajado mucho en esta interesante presentación, basada en la exposición.

Ausstellung von Tafeln, die die geologische Geschichte des Tals erzählen, von Gesteinen des Ortes, Geschichte der Minen und Zeugnisse von Bergleuten.

Am Sonntag, den 13. August, erzählen Ihnen die Felsen des Val-d’Ajol ihre Geschichte, vermittelt durch die Herren DANGEVILLE UND STEESMA. Es wurde viel Arbeit investiert, um Ihnen diese interessante Präsentation, die sich auf die Ausstellung stützt, anzubieten.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-07 par OT REMIREMONT