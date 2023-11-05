KEEN’V 57 RUE DU COMMERCE Jœuf
Catégories d’Évènement:
KEEN’V 57 RUE DU COMMERCE Jœuf, 5 novembre 2023, Jœuf.
Jœuf,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Showcase exclusif
1ère partie : Alexis Large / DJ Florum / Mei’j. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-11-05 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-05 . 25.99 EUR.
57 RUE DU COMMERCE
Jœuf 54240 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Exclusive showcase
part 1: Alexis Large / DJ Florum / Mei’j
Escaparate exclusivo
parte 1: Alexis Large / DJ Florum / Mei’j
Exklusives Showcase
1. Teil: Alexis Large / DJ Florum / Mei’j
Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par MILTOL