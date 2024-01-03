Atelier créatif > Fabrication papier artisanal 562 Rue Jules Vallès Saint-Lô
Saint-Lô,Manche
Dans le cadre des ateliers créatifs du musée typographique de Saint-Lô , rendez-vous le 03 janvier prochain pour l’atelier « Fabrication papier artisanal ».
Réservation obligatoire..
2024-01-03 14:30:00 fin : 2024-01-03 . .
562 Rue Jules Vallès
Saint-Lô 50000 Manche Normandie
As part of the creative workshops organized by the Saint-Lô typographic museum, join us on January 03 for the « Handmade paper » workshop.
Reservations required.
En el marco de los talleres creativos organizados por el museo tipográfico de Saint-Lô, participe el 3 de enero en el taller « Papel hecho a mano ».
Imprescindible reservar.
Im Rahmen der kreativen Workshops des Typografischen Museums in Saint-Lô findet am 3. Januar ein Workshop zum Thema « Herstellung von handgeschöpftem Papier » statt.
Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.
Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT Saint-Lô