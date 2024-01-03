Atelier créatif > Fabrication papier artisanal 562 Rue Jules Vallès Saint-Lô, 3 janvier 2024 14:30, Saint-Lô.

Saint-Lô,Manche

Dans le cadre des ateliers créatifs du musée typographique de Saint-Lô , rendez-vous le 03 janvier prochain pour l’atelier « Fabrication papier artisanal ».

Réservation obligatoire..

2024-01-03 14:30:00

562 Rue Jules Vallès

Saint-Lô 50000 Manche Normandie



As part of the creative workshops organized by the Saint-Lô typographic museum, join us on January 03 for the « Handmade paper » workshop.

Reservations required.

En el marco de los talleres creativos organizados por el museo tipográfico de Saint-Lô, participe el 3 de enero en el taller « Papel hecho a mano ».

Imprescindible reservar.

Im Rahmen der kreativen Workshops des Typografischen Museums in Saint-Lô findet am 3. Januar ein Workshop zum Thema « Herstellung von handgeschöpftem Papier » statt.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT Saint-Lô