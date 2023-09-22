Veillée gâchée « Autour de Raymond Devos » 56 rue du Général de Gaulle Saint-Jean-le-Thomas, 22 septembre 2023, Saint-Jean-le-Thomas.

Saint-Jean-le-Thomas,Manche

Les Amis de la Bibliothèque de St Jean-le-Thomas célèbrent Raymond Devos, à l’occasion du 100e anniversaire de sa naissance.

« Prenant au pied de la lettre des expressions de la langue courante, l’artiste projetait dans l’imaginaire, comiquement et sur le ton de l’angoisse, des situations d’une absurdité clownesque » (dixit le Petit Robert).

Chacun peut apporter un texte à lire.

Gâche et pot de l’amitié pour terminer la soirée.

Participation libre..

56 rue du Général de Gaulle Salle de convivialité

Saint-Jean-le-Thomas 50530 Manche Normandie



Los Amigos de la Biblioteca St Jean-le-Thomas celebran el centenario del nacimiento de Raymond Devos.

« Tomando al pie de la letra expresiones cotidianas, el artista proyectaba en la imaginación, cómicamente y en tono de angustia, situaciones de absurdo payasesco » (dixit le Petit Robert).

Se invita a todo el mundo a traer un texto para leer.

La velada concluirá con una recepción y una copa.

Entrada gratuita.

Die Freunde der Bibliothek von St Jean-le-Thomas feiern Raymond Devos anlässlich seines 100. Geburtstages.

geburtstag. « Der Künstler nahm Ausdrücke der Alltagssprache wörtlich und projizierte Situationen von clownesker Absurdität komödiantisch und im Tonfall der Angst in die Vorstellungswelt » (Le Petit Robert).

Jeder kann einen Text zum Vorlesen mitbringen.

Kuchen und Umtrunk zum Abschluss des Abends.

Freie Teilnahme.

