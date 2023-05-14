Vide-Greniers au Dan karaoké 56 rue du chemin vert, 14 mai 2023, Vic-en-Bigorre.

Vide-greniers à l’extérieur organisé par le Bar musical Dan Karaoké.

Vous aurez la possibilité de vous restaurant midi et soir et de profité du karaoké !

Gratuit..

2023-05-14 à 07:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 . EUR.

56 rue du chemin vert Bar Musical Dan Karaoké

Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Outdoor garage sale organized by the musical bar Dan Karaoke.

You will have the possibility to have lunch and dinner and to enjoy the karaoke!

Free of charge.

Venta de garaje al aire libre organizada por el bar musical Dan Karaoke.

¡Tendrás la posibilidad de comer y cenar y disfrutar del karaoke!

Gratis.

Flohmarkt im Freien, organisiert von der Musikbar Dan Karaoké.

Sie haben die Möglichkeit, mittags und abends zu essen und Karaoke zu singen!

Kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-24 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65