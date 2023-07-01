Out of the Ordinary – Roger Bamber 56 rue du 4 septembre Arles, 1 juillet 2023, Arles.

Arles,Bouches-du-Rhône

Out of the Ordinary – Roger Bamber fut deux fois British Press Photographer of the Year, et deux fois British News Photographer of the Year. Emeutes et attentats, musique rock et pop, nouvelles dures et actualités, toutes témoignent de son époque..

2023-07-01 11:00:00 fin : 2023-07-01 19:00:00. .

56 rue du 4 septembre Chez Arthur et Janine

Arles 13200 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Out of the Ordinary – Roger Bamber was twice British Press Photographer of the Year, and twice British News Photographer of the Year. Riots and bombings, rock and pop music, hard news and current affairs, all bear witness to his times.

Fuera de lo común – Roger Bamber fue dos veces Fotógrafo de Prensa Británico del Año y dos veces Fotógrafo de Noticias Británico del Año. Disturbios y atentados, música rock y pop, noticias duras y temas de actualidad, todos son testigos de su época.

Out of the Ordinary – Roger Bamber war zwei Mal British Press Photographer of the Year und zwei Mal British News Photographer of the Year. Unruhen und Attentate, Rock- und Popmusik, harte Nachrichten und aktuelle Ereignisse – sie alle zeugen von seiner Zeit.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-20 par Office de Tourisme d’Arles