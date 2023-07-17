Exposition « VOYAGE POETIQUE » à BARFLEUR 55 rue St Thomas Becket Barfleur
Exposition à la Galerie ART’MATEUR :
Blandine Legros, photographe,
Claudine Hebert, peintre,
Souleymane Traoré, sculpteur,
vous invitent à un voyage poétique à travers leurs œuvres.
Entrée libre..
Vendredi 2023-07-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-23 19:00:00. .
55 rue St Thomas Becket
Barfleur 50760 Manche Normandie
Exhibition at Galerie ART’MATEUR :
Blandine Legros, photographer,
Claudine Hebert, painter,
Souleymane Traoré, sculptor,
invite you on a poetic journey through their work.
Free admission.
Exposición en la Galería ART’MATEUR :
Blandine Legros, fotógrafa,
Claudine Hebert, pintora,
Souleymane Traoré, escultor,
le invitan a un viaje poético a través de sus obras.
Entrada gratuita.
Ausstellung in der Galerie ART’MATEUR :
Blandine Legros, Fotografin,
Claudine Hebert, Malerin,
Souleymane Traoré, Bildhauer,
laden Sie zu einer poetischen Reise durch ihre Werke ein.
Freier Eintritt.
