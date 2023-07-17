Exposition « VOYAGE POETIQUE » à BARFLEUR 55 rue St Thomas Becket Barfleur, 17 juillet 2023, Barfleur.

Barfleur,Manche

Exposition à la Galerie ART’MATEUR :

Blandine Legros, photographe,

Claudine Hebert, peintre,

Souleymane Traoré, sculpteur,

vous invitent à un voyage poétique à travers leurs œuvres.

Entrée libre..

Vendredi 2023-07-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-23 19:00:00. .

55 rue St Thomas Becket

Barfleur 50760 Manche Normandie



Exhibition at Galerie ART’MATEUR :

Blandine Legros, photographer,

Claudine Hebert, painter,

Souleymane Traoré, sculptor,

invite you on a poetic journey through their work.

Free admission.

Exposición en la Galería ART’MATEUR :

Blandine Legros, fotógrafa,

Claudine Hebert, pintora,

Souleymane Traoré, escultor,

le invitan a un viaje poético a través de sus obras.

Entrada gratuita.

Ausstellung in der Galerie ART’MATEUR :

Blandine Legros, Fotografin,

Claudine Hebert, Malerin,

Souleymane Traoré, Bildhauer,

laden Sie zu einer poetischen Reise durch ihre Werke ein.

Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-08 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche