CONCOURS DE TAROT 54 RUE MAX LINDER Libourne, 19 mai 2024, Libourne.

Libourne,Gironde

Concours de tarot ouvert à tout le monde. 4 tours de 50 min. Inscriptions à partir de 20h. Tirage au sort des positions de départ à 20h45. 1 lot à chaque participant. 1 lot supplémentaire à la 1ère dame.

2024-05-19 fin : 2024-05-20 01:00:00. EUR.

54 RUE MAX LINDER SALLE DES CHARRUAUDS

Libourne 33500 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Tarot competition open to all. 4 rounds of 50 min. Registration from 8pm. Starting positions drawn at 8:45pm. 1 prize for each participant. 1 additional prize for the 1st lady

Concurso de tarot abierto a todos. 4 rondas de 50 min. Inscripciones a partir de las 20.00 h. Sorteo de las posiciones de salida a las 20:45 h. 1 premio para cada participante. 1 premio adicional para la 1ª dama

Tarot-Wettbewerb, der für alle offen ist. 4 Runden à 50 Minuten. Anmeldung ab 20 Uhr. Auslosung der Startpositionen um 20:45 Uhr. 1 Los für jeden Teilnehmer. 1 zusätzliches Los für die 1

