AGATHE 54 rue Jules Ferry Fécamp, 7 mai 2024, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Musique

Agathe Plaisance : chant, guitare, claviers

Léo Vauclin : guitare, claviers

Autrice, compositrice et interprète accomplie, Agathe nous entraîne dans son univers à la singularité troublante, empreint de folk noir et de pop évanescente.

Après un EP remarqué en 2016 (Bathroom), Agathe sort un premier album magnétique, tout en nuances de gris : Beautiful Damages (2023). Dans ce disque minimaliste, à la croisée de Michelle Gurevich, Tindersticks et Soko, Agathe chante (en anglais) son quotidien et son devenir en tant que femme.

L’ébroïcienne a déjà partagé la scène avec Zaho de Sagazan et fait partie des tremplins sélection des Inouïs du Printemps de Bourges 2023.

Agathe se produira en duo, dans l’intimité de l’embarcadère. Une formule imaginée à partir des arrangements de l’album, peuplés d’échos, de claviers de guitares réverbérées.

« Agathe, héritière discrète mais envoûtante de Cat Power et Elliott Smith. Le dark folk de cette Normande, qui pourrait lui valoir un procès en sorcellerie, semble promis à un avenir lumineux. » François Gorin, Télérama..

2024-05-07 20:30:00 fin : 2024-05-07 . .

54 rue Jules Ferry Théâtre Le Passage

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Music

Agathe Plaisance: vocals, guitar, keyboards

Léo Vauclin: guitar, keyboards

An accomplished songwriter and performer, Agathe draws us into her unsettlingly singular world, steeped in dark folk and evanescent pop.

After an acclaimed EP in 2016 (Bathroom), Agathe has released a magnetic debut album, all shades of gray: Beautiful Damages (2023). On this minimalist record, a cross between Michelle Gurevich, Tindersticks and Soko, Agathe sings (in English) about her daily life and her future as a woman.

Agathe has already shared the stage with Zaho de Sagazan, and was part of the springboard selection for Les Inouïs du Printemps de Bourges 2023.

Agathe will perform as a duo, in the intimacy of the embarcadère. The formula is based on the album?s arrangements, filled with echoes, keyboards and reverberating guitars.

« Agathe, the discreet but bewitching heiress of Cat Power and Elliott Smith. The dark folk of this Normandy woman, which could earn her a witch trial, seems destined for a luminous future. » François Gorin, Télérama.

Música

Agathe Plaisance: voz, guitarra, teclados

Léo Vauclin: guitarra, teclados

Compositora e intérprete consumada, Agathe nos adentra en su mundo inquietantemente único, impregnado de folk oscuro y pop evanescente.

Tras un aclamado EP en 2016 (Bathroom), Agathe ha publicado un magnético álbum de debut, todo tonos de gris: Beautiful Damages (2023). En este álbum minimalista, un cruce entre Michelle Gurevich, Tindersticks y Soko, Agathe canta (en inglés) sobre su día a día y su futuro como mujer.

La ebrense ya ha compartido escenario con Zaho de Sagazan y formó parte de la selección trampolín para los Inouïs del Printemps de Bourges 2023.

Agathe actuará en dúo, en el marco íntimo del embarcadero. La fórmula se basa en arreglos del álbum, llenos de ecos, teclados y guitarras reverberantes.

« Agathe, la discreta pero hechizante heredera de Cat Power y Elliott Smith. El folk oscuro de esta mujer de Normandía, que podría valerle un juicio por brujería, parece destinado a un futuro brillante François Gorin, Télérama.

Musik

Agathe Plaisance: Gesang, Gitarre, Keyboards

Léo Vauclin: Gitarre, Keyboards

Als versierte Autorin, Komponistin und Interpretin entführt uns Agathe in ihr Universum mit seiner verstörenden Einzigartigkeit, das von schwarzem Folk und evaneszentem Pop geprägt ist.

Nach einer vielbeachteten EP im Jahr 2016 (Bathroom) veröffentlicht Agathe nun ein magnetisches Debütalbum, das ganz in Grautönen gehalten ist: Beautiful Damages (2023). In dieser minimalistischen Platte, die eine Mischung aus Michelle Gurevich, Tindersticks und Soko ist, singt Agathe (auf Englisch) über ihren Alltag und ihr Werden als Frau.

Die aus Ebro stammende Sängerin stand bereits mit Zaho de Sagazan auf der Bühne und war Teil der Sprungbrett-Auswahl für die Inouïs du Printemps de Bourges 2023.

Agathe wird als Duo in der Intimität der Anlegestelle auftreten. Die Arrangements des Albums sind von Echos, Keyboards und hallenden Gitarren geprägt.

« Agathe ist die diskrete, aber fesselnde Erbin von Cat Power und Elliott Smith. Der Dark Folk dieser Normannin, der ihr einen Hexenprozess einbringen könnte, scheint eine leuchtende Zukunft zu haben. » François Gorin, Télérama.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche