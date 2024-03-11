ATELIER DANSE #2 54 rue Jules Ferry Fécamp, 11 mars 2024, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Danse

Lundi 11 mars entre 18h et 20h.

Dès 11 ans

En lien avec le spectacle Attendez-moi !

Avec Sarah Crépin, interprète et directrice artistique de la compagnie La Bazooka.

Tarif : 8€.

2024-03-11 18:00:00

54 rue Jules Ferry Théâtre Le Passage

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Dance

Monday March 11 between 6pm and 8pm.

Ages 11 and up

In conjunction with the show Wait for me!

With Sarah Crépin, performer and artistic director of La Bazooka company.

Price: 8?

Danza

Lunes 11 de marzo entre las 18.00 y las 20.00 horas.

A partir de 11 años

En relación con el espectáculo ¡Espérame!

Con Sarah Crépin, intérprete y directora artística de La Bazooka.

Precio: 8?

Tanz

Montag, den 11. März zwischen 18:00 und 20:00 Uhr.

Ab 11 Jahren

In Verbindung mit der Aufführung Attendez-moi!

Mit Sarah Crépin, Dolmetscherin und künstlerische Leiterin der Compagnie La Bazooka.

Preis: 8?

