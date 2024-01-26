UN OCÉAN D’AMOUR 54 rue Jules Ferry Fécamp, 26 janvier 2024, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Théâtre de papier

D’après la BD de Wilfrid Lupano et Grégory Panaccione

Écriture et interprétation Samuel Lepetit et Christophe Martin

Mise en scène Denis Athimon

Compagnie La Salamandre

Dès 7 ans

Durée 45 min

Deux employés en blouse grise, oubliés d’une quelconque administration, passent leur temps à fabriquer des bateaux en papier. Puis l’imaginaire s’invite dans leur jeu et nous partons en voyage, à la poursuite d’un pêcheur parti en mer. Nous suivons sa femme, bigoudène et cuisinière hors pair de crêpes, partis à sa recherche. Pliages, pop-up, silhouettes de papier campent l’histoire tout en finesse. L’aventure est burlesque et parle d’amour, du temps qui passe, de pollution, de tempêtes… une odyssée épique et poétique.

« Une histoire simple et touchante adaptée de la bande dessinée de Grégory Panaccione et Wilfrid Lupano, magnifiée par une mise en scène et une interprétation aux petits oignons. Un spectacle qui allie précision et intelligence, aussi dynamique que réjouissant. » Toute la Culture.com

Un océan d’amour, Lupano – Panaccione © Éditions Delcourt – 2014.

PRODUCTION

Soutiens Espace culturel Capellia – La Chapelle sur Erdre ; Centre culturel la Conserverie – Saint-Gilles Croix de Vie ; Bouffou Théâtre – Hennebont..

2024-01-26 19:00:00

54 rue Jules Ferry Théâtre Le Passage

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Paper theater

Based on the comic strip by Wilfrid Lupano and Grégory Panaccione

Written and performed by Samuel Lepetit and Christophe Martin

Directed by Denis Athimon

Compagnie La Salamandre

Ages 7 and up

Running time 45 min

Two gray-coated employees, forgotten by some bureaucracy, spend their time making paper boats. Then the imagination enters their game, and we set off on a voyage in pursuit of a fisherman who has gone to sea. We follow his wife, a Bigoudène and outstanding pancake cook, in search of him. Folding, pop-up and paper silhouettes frame the story with finesse. The adventure is burlesque and speaks of love, the passage of time, pollution, storms? an epic, poetic odyssey.

« A simple, touching story adapted from the comic strip by Grégory Panaccione and Wilfrid Lupano, magnified by the finest direction and interpretation. A show that combines precision and intelligence, as dynamic as it is delightful. » Toute la Culture.com

Un océan d?amour, Lupano ? Panaccione © Éditions Delcourt ? 2014.

PRODUCTION

Support Espace culturel Capellia – La Chapelle sur Erdre ; Centre culturel la Conserverie – Saint-Gilles Croix de Vie ; Bouffou Théâtre – Hennebont.

Teatro de papel

Basado en el cómic de Wilfrid Lupano y Grégory Panaccione

Escrita e interpretada por Samuel Lepetit y Christophe Martin

Dirigida por Denis Athimon

Compañía La Salamandre

A partir de 7 años

Duración 45 min

Dos empleados de bata gris, olvidados por la burocracia, pasan el tiempo fabricando barcos de papel. Entonces la imaginación entra en su juego y emprendemos un viaje en busca de un pescador que se ha hecho a la mar. Seguimos a su mujer, una Bigoudène y excelente cocinera de tortitas, en su busca. Plegados, pop-up y siluetas de papel enmarcan la historia con delicadeza. La aventura es burlesca y habla del amor, el paso del tiempo, la contaminación, las tormentas… una odisea épica y poética.

« Una historia sencilla y conmovedora adaptada del cómic de Grégory Panaccione y Wilfrid Lupano, realzada por la mejor dirección e interpretaciones. Un espectáculo que combina precisión e inteligencia, tan dinámico como divertido » Toute la Culture.com

Un océano de amor, Lupano? Panaccione © Éditions Delcourt ? 2014.

PRODUCCIÓN

Apoyo Espace culturel Capellia – La Chapelle sur Erdre; Centre culturel la Conserverie – Saint-Gilles Croix de Vie; Bouffou Théâtre – Hennebont.

Papiertheater

Nach dem Comic von Wilfrid Lupano und Grégory Panaccione

Schriftsteller und Darsteller Samuel Lepetit und Christophe Martin

Regie Denis Athimon

Compagnie La Salamandre

Ab 7 Jahren

Dauer 45 min

Zwei Angestellte in grauen Kitteln, die von irgendeiner Behörde vergessen wurden, verbringen ihre Zeit mit der Herstellung von Papierbooten. Dann kommt die Fantasie in ihr Spiel und wir begeben uns auf eine Reise, auf der wir einen Fischer verfolgen, der aufs Meer hinausgefahren ist. Wir folgen seiner Frau, einer Bigoudène und außergewöhnlichen Crêpe-Köchin, auf der Suche nach ihm. Faltungen, Pop-ups und Papiersilhouetten bilden die Grundlage für eine raffinierte Geschichte. Das Abenteuer ist burlesk und erzählt von der Liebe, der vergehenden Zeit, der Umweltverschmutzung, den Stürmen… eine epische und poetische Odyssee.

« Eine einfache und rührende Geschichte nach dem Comic von Grégory Panaccione und Wilfrid Lupano, die durch eine perfekte Inszenierung und Interpretation veredelt wird. Eine Aufführung, die Präzision und Intelligenz vereint und ebenso dynamisch wie erfreulich ist. » Toute la Culture.com

Ein Ozean der Liebe, Lupano? Panaccione © Éditions Delcourt? 2014.

PRODUKTION

Unterstützt Espace culturel Capellia – La Chapelle sur Erdre; Centre culturel la Conserverie – Saint-Gilles Croix de Vie; Bouffou Théâtre – Hennebont.

