ATELIER DANSE #1 54 rue Jules Ferry Fécamp, 17 janvier 2024, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Danse

Mercredi 17 janvier entre 18h et 20h.

Dès 11 ans

En lien avec le spectacle Cabane.

Avec Lionel Bègue, chorégraphe.

Tarif : 8€.

2024-01-17 18:00:00 fin : 2024-01-17 . .

54 rue Jules Ferry Théâtre Le Passage

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Dance

Wednesday January 17 between 6pm and 8pm.

Ages 11 and up

In connection with the show Cabane.

With Lionel Bègue, choreographer.

Price: 8?

Danza

Miércoles 17 de enero, de 18:00 a 20:00 horas.

A partir de 11 años

Conjuntamente con el espectáculo Cabane.

Con Lionel Bègue, coreógrafo.

Precio: 8?

Tanz

Mittwoch, 17. Januar zwischen 18:00 und 20:00 Uhr.

Ab 11 Jahren

In Verbindung mit der Aufführung Cabane.

Mit Lionel Bègue, Choreograph.

Preis: 8?

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche