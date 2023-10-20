BIBLIOTRON 54 rue Jules Ferry Fécamp, 20 octobre 2023, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Théâtre et marionnettes

Rédaction, typographie et reliure Luc-Vincent Perche

Mise en page Sylvain Blanchard

Dès 7 ans – Tarif unique 5 €

Durée 35 min

Deux scientifiques, Hervé Dubois et Michel Dupuis – ou sûrement des amateurs – tentent de démontrer que le BibliOtron fonctionne. Il s’agit d’une étrange machine qui tente de donner vie à des personnages racontés dans les livres. À l’image des bouquins et autres prospectus qui traversent le BibliOtron, les marionnettes qui en ressortent sont entièrement constituées de morceaux de livres découpés, morcelés et reconstitués. Alors que l’expérience commence, des créatures émergent de la machine et deviennent problématiques. Un spectacle qui allie humour et littérature.

« Un spectacle drôle et divinement interprété. Petits comme adultes, on se laisse embarquer par ces deux savants fous et leur drôle de machine transformant les livres en créatures. On adore notamment le moment où Le petit prince prend vie sous la forme d’une marionnette et devient quelque peu incontrôlable. » Ouest France

En coréalisation avec la Bibliothèque Municipale de Fécamp qui accueille l’exposition BibliOchronic du 4 au 20 octobre à l’Hôtel de Ville et à la Bibliothèque.

DISTRIBUTION

Interprétation Luc-Vincent Perche, Cédric Vernet en alternance avec Sylvain Blanchard

PRODUCTION

Production déléguée Hempire Scène Logic

Diffusion Valérie Descamps.

54 rue Jules Ferry Théâtre Le Passage

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Theater and puppets

Copywriting, typography and binding Luc-Vincent Perche

Layout Sylvain Blanchard

From age 7 – Price 5 ?

Running time 35 min

Two scientists, Hervé Dubois and Michel Dupuis? or maybe they’re just amateurs? try to prove that the BibliOtron works. It’s a strange machine that tries to bring to life characters told in books. Like the books and leaflets that pass through the BibliOtron, the puppets that emerge are made entirely of pieces of books, cut up, fragmented and reconstituted. As the experiment begins, creatures emerge from the machine and become problematic. A show that combines humor and literature.

« A funny and divinely performed show. Young and old alike are captivated by these two mad scientists and their strange machine that transforms books into creatures. We particularly love the moment when The Little Prince comes to life in the form of a puppet and becomes somewhat uncontrollable. » Ouest France

In co-production with the Bibliothèque Municipale de Fécamp, which is hosting the BibliOchronic exhibition from October 4 to 20 at the Hôtel de Ville and the Bibliothèque.

DISTRIBUTION

Interpretation Luc-Vincent Perche, Cédric Vernet alternating with Sylvain Blanchard

PRODUCTION

Delegated Production Hempire Scène Logic

Distribution Valérie Descamps

Teatro y marionetas

Edición, tipografía y encuadernación Luc-Vincent Perche

Maquetación Sylvain Blanchard

A partir de 7 años – Precio 5

Duración 35 min

Dos científicos, Hervé Dubois y Michel Dupuis ? o seguramente aficionados ? intentan demostrar que el BibliOtrón funciona. Se trata de una extraña máquina que intenta dar vida a personajes narrados en libros. Al igual que los libros y otros folletos que pasan por el BibliOtron, las marionetas que emergen están hechas enteramente de trozos de libros que han sido cortados, rotos y vueltos a juntar. A medida que comienza el experimento, las criaturas emergen de la máquina y se vuelven problemáticas. Un espectáculo que combina humor y literatura.

« Un espectáculo divertido y divinamente interpretado. Grandes y pequeños pueden dejarse llevar por estos dos científicos locos y su extraña máquina que transforma libros en criaturas. Nos gusta especialmente el momento en que El Principito cobra vida en forma de marioneta y se vuelve un tanto incontrolable Oeste de Francia

En coproducción con la Bibliothèque Municipale de Fécamp, que acoge la exposición BibliOchronic del 4 al 20 de octubre en el Hôtel de Ville y en la Bibliothèque.

DISTRIBUCIÓN

Interpretada por Luc-Vincent Perche, Cédric Vernet alternando con Sylvain Blanchard

PRODUCCIÓN

Producción delegada Hempire Scène Logic

Distribución Valérie Descamps

Theater und Puppentheater

Redaktion, Typografie und Buchbinderei Luc-Vincent Perche

Layout Sylvain Blanchard

Ab 7 Jahren – Einheitspreis 5 ?

Dauer 35 Min

Zwei Wissenschaftler, Hervé Dubois und Michel Dupuis – oder wahrscheinlich Amateure – versuchen zu beweisen, dass das BibliOtron funktioniert. Es handelt sich dabei um eine seltsame Maschine, die versucht, Figuren aus Büchern zum Leben zu erwecken. So wie die Bücher und Prospekte, die durch das BibliOtron laufen, bestehen auch die Puppen, die aus dem BibliOtron herauskommen, aus zerschnittenen, zerstückelten und neu zusammengesetzten Buchstücken. Während das Experiment beginnt, tauchen aus der Maschine Kreaturen auf, die zum Problem werden. Eine Aufführung, die Humor und Literatur miteinander verbindet.

« Eine lustige und göttlich gespielte Aufführung. Sowohl Kinder als auch Erwachsene lassen sich von den beiden verrückten Wissenschaftlern und ihrer lustigen Maschine, die Bücher in Kreaturen verwandelt, mitreißen. Wir lieben insbesondere den Moment, in dem der kleine Prinz in Form einer Marionette zum Leben erwacht und etwas unkontrollierbar wird. » Westfrankreich

In Co-Regie mit der Bibliothèque Municipale de Fécamp, die die Ausstellung BibliOchronic vom 4. bis 20. Oktober im Rathaus und in der Bibliothek ausstellt.

VERTRIEB

Dolmetschen Luc-Vincent Perche, Cédric Vernet abwechselnd mit Sylvain Blanchard

PRODUKTION

Delegierte Produktion Hempire Scène Logic

Verbreitung Valérie Descamps

